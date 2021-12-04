Where Was Annie Live! Filmed?

Based on Broadway musical ‘Annie’ by Thomas Meehan and Harold Gray’s comic strip ‘Little Orphan Annie,’ NBC’s live musical television special ‘Annie Live!’ follows Annie, an eleven-year-old orphan who is adopted by billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. As Annie succeeds to capture the heart of the billionaire, the vicious orphanage owner Miss Hannigan decides to retrieve her back to the orphanage and punish her for leaving her. As Annie’s heartwarming tale, infused in spirited musical numbers, moves the audiences, the fascinating stage of the musical adds vibrant appeal to her story. If you are curious to know more about the filming of the special, we have got you covered!

Annie Live! Filming Locations

‘Annie Live!’ was filmed in New York, specifically in Bethpage. The live musical was filmed on December 2, 2021. The rehearsals and filming were conducted adhering to strict Covid-19 pandemic protocols. Now, let’s get into the specific location.

Bethpage, New York

The filming of ‘Annie Live!’ took place in Gold Coast Studios, in Bethpage, Long Island. The studio comprises two production facilities, one located in the Bethpage Business Park at 700 Hicksville Road and the other one located at 999 South Oyster Bay Road. The studio consists of 6 stages for entertainment production with ample facilities like office spaces, 24-hour maintenance, and premium hair and make-up rooms. The studio has hosted famed productions like ‘John Wick: Chapter 3,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2,’ ‘Motherless Brooklyn,’ ‘Person of Interest,’ etc.

For the filming of the musical, the crew had made a coruscating set, capturing the zeal of the holiday season. Christmas decorations of varying sorts were done in the set to bring the exuberance of Christmastime to the musical. An immense illustration of skyscrapers was fit in the background to establish the backdrop of New York City. The preparations for the musical commenced in August, with the cast starting rehearsals in October. For the filming, the production set up a stage in a circular area, with about 350 audience seats.

In an interview given to Variety, executive producer Robert Greenblatt talked about the set used for the musical. “There are lots of complicated set changes which no one at home will notice, because many of them will take place during commercial breaks. It’s a lot of major choreography going on back there,” Greenblatt said.

Bethpage, formerly known as Central Park, is a hamlet on Long Island, New York. The suburb is well located by the renowned Bethpage State Park, which has hosted U.S. Open Championship in 2002 and 2009. The park is a major recreational site in Long Island.

