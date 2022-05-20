Where Was Ben Is Back Filmed?

Acclaimed director Peter Hedges (‘Dan In Real Life’), with the help of his son Lucas Hedges (‘Manchester by the Sea‘), reared the 2018 familial micro-drama movie ‘Ben Is Back.’ The film highlights many shades of Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in the central roles. The storyline revolves around Ben Burns, an athlete dealing with opioid addiction. The film opens as Ben returns from his stint at rehab on Christmas Eve.

Ben’s intense dynamic with his mother, Holly Burns, and the subsequent effect of his addiction on the family form the core of the drama. While maintaining the unity of action and time, the movie also features a lot of outdoor locations. The hometown is mundane and suburban, but the camera looks for an exit from nature, reinforcing the fostering image. Now, you may wonder where the movie was shot. If the thought has indeed crossed your mind, allow us to enlighten you.

Ben Is Back Filming Locations

‘Ben Is Back’ was filmed in the state of New York, particularly in Rockland County and Westchester County. Filming reportedly kicked off in late 2017 and continued through early 2018. Stuart Dryburgh of ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ fame came on board as the director of photography. On the other hand, Ford Wheeler, the set decorator of ‘Stranger Than Fiction‘ fame, took up the role of production designer in the movie. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Rockland County, New York

The crew filmed scenes in Sloatsburg, a village in the town of Ramapo in Rockland County. It was a crucial junction in the filming schedule. Consequently, they set up a base at the village center and scanned the neighborhood. A central filming location in the village was the Harriman State Park, a farm along the Johnsontown Road in Sloatsburg.

Additional filming went underway at the local Super Seven convenience store, located at 75 Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg. The production team also lensed segments in Hayward’s Deli, a deli at 59 Orange Turnpike, outside the strip mall. A sequence was filmed in Haas Pharmacy, at 62 Orange Turnpike. Some filming took place in New City, in the Clarkstown municipality, part of Rockland County. The crew filmed in North Little Tor Road and along the South Mountain Roads in the suburbs of New City.

Filming also went underway in Garnerville, which was formerly known as Calicotown. The hamlet in the town of Haverstraw, in Rockland County, stood in for several scenes, a highlighted location being Sparky’s Diner. Located at 129 Ramapo Road, the cheap diner attracts local crowds through its sheer cooking prowess and an uncomplicated menu. Another place where the crew set up a shoot was a cemetery in Haverstraw. The heated fight between Ben and Dolly took place here.

Westchester County, New York

The cast and crew spent some time in the Hudson Valley region. The story begins when the 19 years old Ben Burns reappears in his house in Yonkers, NY, just in time for Christmas. The production unit lensed several exterior scenes along Lake Avenue and Nepperhan Avenue, Central Park Avenue, and Mildred Street.

The team also toured Mamaroneck, lensing a few enticing sequences. Filming took place in the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club, a country club located at 555 S Barry Avenue on the mouth of the Mamaroneck River. In addition, the crew filmed scenes in Larchmont, an affluent village situated along the Mamaroneck River. The unit lensed scenes in St John’s Episcopal Church in Larchmont at 4 West Fountain Square.

