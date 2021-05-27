‘Blue Miracle’ is a drama film directed by Julio Quintana, who also contributed to the screenplay alongside Chris Dowling. It tells the story of a group of kids from a low on cash orphanage and their guardian who enter a prestigious and challenging fishing competition in order to save their orphanage with the help of a down on luck boat captain.

The beautiful seaside destinations seen in the movie are eye-catching and aesthetically appealing. If you are looking for more information about the scenic locations seen in the movie, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about the filming locations of ‘Blue Miracle.’

Blue Miracle Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘Blue Miracle’ likely commenced in August 2020 and was wrapped up by the end of the year. The movie was filmed in the Dominican Republic, which is located in the Caribbean region. The country offers a beautiful coastline and is known for its fishing activities, thereby making it a suitable filming location.

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo de Guzmán, or simply known as Santo Domingo, is the capital of the Dominican Republic and the movie’s primary filming location. A majority of the movie was filmed on location in various parts of the city. The city is one of the oldest in the Caribbean region and is the major seaport of the Dominican Republic. It is also an industrial, financial, commercial, and cultural hub of the country.

Fishing, both commercial and recreational, is an extremely popular activity in Santo Domingo. Being a port city, there is an abundance of freights and boats that facilitate fishing. Given the story’s premise, which revolves around fishing, Santo Domingo is an ideal filming destination for the movie. Filming in the city also offered the makers a fresh cultural perspective. Film and television productions based in the city are also entitled to up to 25% tax credit on expenditure. All of the above factors likely contributed to the producers’ decision to shoot the movie in Santo Domingo.

The city is also a popular tourist destination, and local attractions include Parque Colón, Plaza de España, Ozama Fortress, and Columbus Lighthouse. The city’s beautiful sandy beaches are extensively featured in ‘Blue Miracle.’ Popular productions such as ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage,’ ‘Miami Vice,’ and ‘The Godfather‘ were also filmed in the city.

Read More: Best Fishing Shows on Netflix