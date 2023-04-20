Where Was Chevalier Filmed?

Based on the untold true story of the titular musician, ‘Chevalier’ is a biographical historical drama movie that gives us a detailed account of the life and career of the French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne aka Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The up-and-coming violinist and composer is the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who rises to fame and unexpected heights within French society. However, his position is compromised when he indulges in an ill-fated romantic affair and falls out with Marie Antoinette over the racism of the ancien régime or the Old Regime.

So, before it’s too late, Saint-Georges must realize that things need to change if he wants to retain his high position in society. Featuring brilliant performances from Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan, and Minnie Driver, the Stephen Williams directorial unfolds mainly in late 18th century France as the titular character navigates his life as an important member of French society but faces the consequences of everything that comes with being a color of person back then. Hence, the backdrop of different castles and aptly decorated streets suits the biographical narrative and makes the audience scratch their heads over the filming sites of ‘Chevalier.’ If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Chevalier Filming Locations

‘Chevalier’ was filmed in the Czech Republic, specifically in Prague, Buchlovice, Valtice, Cesky Krumlov, and Kutna Hora. As per reports, the principal photography for the drama film commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that feature in the biographical movie!

Prague, Czech Republic

The capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, presumably doubled for the late-18th century Paris as the production team set up camp in different parts of the city for shooting several pivotal sequences for ‘Chevalier.’ They reportedly utilized the facilities of Barrandov Studio at Kříženeckého nám. 322/5, in Prague. The film studio is home to 9 different sound stages spread across an area of 10,400 square meters, production rooms, camera and prop rooms, dressing rooms, make-up rooms, and even catering areas. Thus, it has amenities that meet all the necessary requirements, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

Prague has various historically significant landmarks, including Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, the Church of Saint Nicholas, and the Church of Our Lady Victorious, some of which you are likely to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes of ‘Chevalier.’ Previously, Prague has served as a pivotal production location for a few classical composer biopics, such as the 1984 Miloš Forman directorial ‘Amadeus.’ The Academy Award-winner film was shot on location in Prague, which stood in for Vienna.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Chevalier’ also traveled to other locations across the Czech Republic. For instance, the Buchlovice Castle in the market town of Buchlovice in the Czech Republic’s Zlín Region is one of the chateaus that hosted the production of the Kelvin Harrison Jr. starrer. Built as a copy of an Italian villa in baroque style, the chateau became the residence of the Berchtolds in 1800 and has been open to the public since 1945.

Another one of the chateaus whose interiors and exteriors feature in ‘Chevalier’ is the Valtice Chateau or Valtice Palace. Situated at Zámek 1 in the town of Valtice in the country’s South Moravian Region, the chateau was built in stages by 13 different princes and competed with the Imperial court in Vienna in the 18th century. In addition, the towns of Český Krumlov in the South Bohemian Region and Kutná Hora in the Central Bohemian Region served as a couple of important filming sites for the biographical movie as well.

