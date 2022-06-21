Where Was Cheyenne Autumn (1964) Filmed?

The 1964 frontier epic ‘Cheyenne Autumn’ follows a band of Cheyenne Indians as they embark on a long and arduous journey. With no choice but to leave their inhospitable reservation, the Native Indians head to their ancestral homelands. Unfortunately, they are confronted by the US Army, making their trials all the more precarious.

The film is based on the real-life Northern Cheyenne Exodus of 1878-79 but takes a significant amount of artistic license. Shot in the quintessential Western style (it is director John Ford’s last film), ‘Cheyenne Autumn’ is a visual feast. Let’s take a look at where it was filmed.

Cheyenne Autumn Filming Locations

‘Cheyenne Autumn’ used a variety of locations around Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Wyoming. Much of the film’s breathtaking backdrops were lensed on location. However, the production did spend some time filming in the studio as well. Principal photography reportedly kicked off on September 23, 1963, and wrapped up on January 6, 1964. Let’s take a closer look at the specific locations used to bring the film to life.

Moab, Utah

The production spent time filming around the city of Moab in Grand County, Utah. The Fisher Tower Trail, located about 16 miles North East of Moab, appears in the film. The film crew also shot scenes at the nearby Fisher Canyon and Fisher Towers. Scenes featuring the Colorado River were filmed in Moab and the crew also shot a few scenes at White’s Ranch near Milepost 14 on the Utah highway.

Other Locations in Utah

A good amount of time was spent filming at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park near the Arizona-Utah border, including at the Goulding’s Lodge at 1000 Gouldings Trading Post Road. Some parts of the Cheyennes’ travels were also filmed at Park Avenue viewpoint in Arches National Park in Utah. Other locations that lent their breathtaking landscapes to the film include Castle Creek in Castle Valley and Professor Valley. Mexican Hat, situated on the San Juan River in South-Central San Juan County also hosted the production crew.

Los Angeles County, California

The movie’s studio filming was undertaken in California at the iconic Warner Brothers Burbank Studios on 4000 Warner Boulevard in the city of Burbank in Los Angeles County. The Dodge City sequence was filmed on Midwest Street inside the studio compound. Interestingly, a few scenes were even reportedly shot in the Encino neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Other Locations in California

Some on-location filming was also seemingly undertaken at Janss Conejo Ranch in the city of Thousand Oaks in Ventura County. Known as Rancho El Conejo, the vast area also hosted the filming of the popular Western series ‘Gunsmoke.’

Locations in Arizona

The film also makes use of Arizona’s characteristic landscape, and filming seemingly took place in the Sonoran Desert as well as parts of Monument Valley that fall in Arizona. Another iconic local aspect that appears in the film is the historic Magma Arizona Railroad, which was lensed in the town of Superior in Pinal County. Finally, the crew also spent some time lensing in the town of Kayenta in Navajo County.

Locations in Wyoming

Wyoming was seemingly used to depict the U.S. Army side of the story. For this, filming was undertaken at Fort Laramie National Historic Site at 965 Gray Rocks Road, Fort Laramie. Incidentally, the fort was a military post during the western Indian Wars in the 1800s.

Locations in Colorado

Colorado’s famous Gunnison National Park and Gunnison Canyon also make appearances in the film, and the lengthy production schedule included a visit here. The film crew also seemingly shot a few scenes in the nearby town of Gunnison as well.

