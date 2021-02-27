Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ is a romantic comedy film that follows a middle-aged man, Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) who wants to rediscover his manhood. His wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), who has been cheating on him, now wants a divorce. So, he goes to bars every night, with his friend, Jacob (Ryan Gosling), to pick up women. The critically acclaimed film has received multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Ryan Gosling’s performance.

The movie captures the life of an ordinary American man; therefore, the filming is limited to various locations in a city. The modern houses, familiar city streets, bars, and restaurants in the film might make one curious where it was filmed. If you are also wondering the same, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Crazy, Stupid, Love Filming Locations

‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ was filmed entirely in California. As one of the wealthiest states in America, it has a significant global influence on entertainment, economics, environmentalism, politics, sports, and innovation. It was the early 20th century that attracted filmmakers to the state because of the affordable land, mild Mediterranean climate, and the diversity of its terrain, which offers several picturesque locations for filming. The shooting for ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ was limited in and around a specific location in California. Let’s have a look at it.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles and the areas around it is the primary shooting location for the film. The filming for ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ began on April 16, 2010. The southern Californian city is the center of the television and film industry in North America. Some of the most prominent film studios are located in Los Angeles. Therefore, it is not surprising that various iconic films like ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘The Terminator’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’, ‘L.A. Confidential’, ‘Mulholland Drive’ etc., were filmed in the city.

In ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’, the restaurant in which Emily tells Cal that she wants a divorce was Pinot Bistro (now permanently closed), located in Ventura Blvd, Studio City. El Torito Grill in Sherman Oaks was used for filming the scene in which Hannah (Emma Stone) expects Richard to propose to her. The parents-teacher meeting was shot in Taft Charter High School in Woodland Hills.

Jacob Palmer’s house scenes were filmed at The Skyline Residence at 8520 Skyline Drive in Hollywood Hills. Other important shooting locations in Los Angeles include Ulysses S. Grant High School (in Van Nuys), Portola Middle School, Sherman Oaks Galleria, and Equinox Fitness in Woodland Hills.

Other Locations in California

The fascinating bar in the movie known as Plus was constructed on Stage 19 on Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank. The scene in which Jacob gets rid of Cal’s old trainers was filmed in Westfield Century City, located in Santa Monica Boulevard, Century City. The house scenes of Cal and Emily (Julianne Moore) were shot in 2002 Minoru Drive, Altadena. Other filming locations include Pasadena, Calabasas, Robinsons-May Department Store – 9900 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Red Carpet Wine & Spirits – 400 East Glenoaks Boulevard, Glendale.

