Where Was Dangerous Liaisons (2022) Filmed?

Based on the eponymous 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ (originally titled ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’) is a French teen romance film directed by Rachel Suissa. The narrative revolves around Célène, a book-smart teenager who is way more into reading than spending time on social media. After leaving her fiance behind, she joins a prestigious school where she comes across the Instagram queen Vanessa and celebrity surfer Tristan, both of whom are dangerous in their own ways.

Soon, Célène starts falling for Tristan but doesn’t know that she is being used as a mere object of a cruel bet between him and Vanessa. The French movie explores some of the dark sides of teenage lives through the eyes of Célène, which keeps the audience hooked on the film. In addition, the stellar performances from a talented cast ensemble, including Paola Locatelli, Simon Rérolle, Ella Pellegrini, and Alexis Michalik, improve the quality of the narrative. Meanwhile, the scenic locations utilized throughout the movie tend to make you eager to learn more about it. In that case, we have all the information to appease your curiosity about the same!

Dangerous Liaisons Filming Locations

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ was filmed entirely in France, specifically in and around Biarritz. The principal photography for the teen movie commenced in March 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in May of the same year. Since a majority of the narrative is based in Biarritz itself, it should not come off as a surprise that the production team decided to go with the same city for taping most of the film. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations showcased in the French film!

Biarritz, France

Most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ were lensed in and around Biarritz, a city in the French Basque County in southwestern France. It appears that the production team set up camp in the Côte des Basques neighborhood of Biarritz. Since it is known for its Atlantic beaches and is a classic surfing spot, the surfing scenes for the film were seemingly shot on location.

Another neighborhood in Biarritz that served as a filming site is La Grande Plage, which is also popular for the Atlantic Ocean beaches and also sunset strolls to the Phare de Biarritz lighthouse. Furthermore, the cast and crew of ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ supposedly traveled a bit north of Biarritz to Plages de Vieux Boucau, a seaside resort.

Located on the Bay of Biscay, Biarritz is a luxurious seaside tourist destination known for its casinos in front of the sea and its surfing culture, which makes it an ideal location for recording the French movie. Apart from the tourists, the city is also frequented by filmmakers. Over the years, Biarritz has hosted the production of several movies such as ‘Chéri,’ ‘My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days,’ ‘Abuse of Weakness,’ and ‘Boys on the Beach.’

