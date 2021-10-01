Where Was Diana: The Musical Filmed?

Directed by Christopher Ashley, ‘Diana: The Musical’ is a song and dance-filled exploration of the life of the late Princess of Wales, Diana. Featuring music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, this musical centers around the impact of Diana’s personality and vibrant aura, felt even to this day. It also focuses on the love triangle between Diana, Charles, and Camilla that thrust the royals into the never-seen-before limelight.

Netflix’s ‘Diana: The Musical’ may be just one of the many artistic versions of Diana’s story, but it is certainly the one with the most interesting format. Fans may be wondering the location this top-notch musical was filmed at, where exactly did the actors and musicians channel the reality of their well-known characters. Well, we’ve got all the answers about the filming locations of ‘Diana: The Musical.’

Diana: The Musical Filming Locations

‘Diana: The Musical’ was first created at the non-profit theater of La Jolla Playhouse located at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive in La Jolla, California. The Broadway musical, however, was shot live on stage in the Broadway theatre district of New York City. The on-stage performance was recorded in 2020 without an audience, due to pandemic-related complications. Let’s check out the specifics of its filming location.

Broadway, New York

‘Diana: The Musical’ is a Broadway production, and was stage-recorded live at the Longacre Theater for the Netflix production. The theater is located precisely at 220 West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Constructed in 1912-13 by architect Henry Herts for the productions of director and former Boston Red Sox owner Harry H. Frazee, the Longacre Theater is one of Broadway’s most renowned theaters.

With its neo-French Classic design, Beaux Arts-style interiors, and a seating capacity of 1,077, the theater is one of the most prestigious locations for any artistic performance worth its weight. It has been owned by The Shubert Organization since 1919.

The impressive costumes, props, and performances in ‘Diana: The Musical’ were supported by the Longacre Theater that added to its authenticity and appeal. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide,” stated the producers of the musical. “The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year,” they said.

