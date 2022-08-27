Where was Disobedience (2017) Filmed?

Directed by Sebastián Lelio, ‘Disobedience’ is a 2017 romantic drama movie based on Naomi Alderman’s eponymous 2006 novel. The film follows Ronit Krushka, a young woman who returns to her community after the death of her father. However, she finds herself uncomfortable, while trying to fit in with the Orthodox Jewish community. She stumbles across her cousin, Dovid Kuperman, who is married to a mutual friend, Esti Kuperman, from her younger years. So, Ronit finds herself entangled in a relationship that is viewed with disdain by those around her.

Starring Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola, the heart-touching film has been praised by viewers and critics alike for its realistic portrayal of struggles from real life. One of the biggest factors that help make the movie such a joy to watch is its breathtaking visual side. Many have expressed their curiosity regarding the possible locations where the romantic film may have been lensed, and we are here with the answers.

Disobedience Filming Locations

‘Disobedience’ was filmed primarily in the Greater London area in England. The principal photography of the movie apparently began on January 3, 2017, with Danny Cohen as the director of photography. Let’s get to know more about the possible filming locations of the Sebastián Lelio directorial.

Greater London, England

London, the capital of England, served as the primary filming location and setting for ‘Disobedience.’ The production team spent a significant time in the Golders Green area to lens the film. Several significant scenes featuring Ronit and Esti were shot at Golders Green Road and Hoop Lane in the area. Another major filming region within London was the municipality of Hendon. It is home to the Hendon Central Station, which was used to show Esti’s walk home after Ronit departs for the airport.

Many scenes set outside Dovid’s home were framed at 49 Heber Road in Cricklewood. Meanwhile, a home in Hampstead Garden Suburb was also used as a backdrop in the Rachel Weisz starrer. The interior and exterior of Lauderdale Road Synagogue at 2 Ashworth Road in Maida Vale were also used to capture scenes for the romantic film. For scenes depicting Ronit’s visit to her father’s grave, the filmmakers set camp in Willesden Jewish Cemetery at 26 Beaconsfield Road, Willesden. The Beaconsfield Road, on which the cemetery lies, was used as the backdrop to show Ronit walking toward her father’s final resting place.

Newman Street in Fitzrovia can be seen in the background during a conversation between Ronit and Esti. An eponymous passage located nearby was where the iconic kissing scene between the two women was shot. Rinkoff Deli, or Rinkoff Bakery, at 79 Vallance Road, was used to capture two different scenes, both showing Ronit getting some sweets.

The Greater London area is named and based around the British capital. Some of the crucial scenes in the Sebastián Lelio directorial were indeed shot outside the city of London but within Greater London. The London Stansted Airport at Bassingbourn Road in Stansted was used to record scenes showing Ronit in transit. Heronsgate in Edgware, a small town located in Northern Greater London, was used to shoot the scene where Ronit and Esti discuss the impact that their relationship is having on their lives.

