Where Was Finch Filmed?

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film that follows one of the last humans on earth after a devastating natural disaster leaves large parts of the planet virtually uninhabitable. The protagonist, also the film’s namesake, realizes he is dying and builds a humanoid robot to take care of his beloved dog before setting off on a cross-country adventure.

The surreal wasteland portrayed as the remnants of the world is one of the film’s most striking aspects and helps give context to the dying man’s mission. The movie presents some truly epic (and unsettling) landscapes, including many destroyed cities and fields that were formerly green but are now arid wastelands. Curious about where ‘Finch’ was filmed? We’ve got the story!

Finch Filming Locations

‘Finch’ was filmed across multiple locations in New Mexico, using the state’s diverse landscapes to portray the protagonist’s epic cross-country journey. The production, which was a sizable affair, reportedly employed over 500 New Mexico locals as cast, crew, and extras. Principal photography kicked off in February 2019 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring the movie to life.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the protagonist sets off from St. Louis, Missouri, and heads to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California. The wide variety of backdrops seen in the film were all shot in various locations across New Mexico, with a majority of filming taking place in Albuquerque. The production was based in Albuquerque Studios, which is located at 5650 University Boulevard South East.

Many of the scenes in the film that required special effects, as well as interior shots of the protagonist’s shelter in St. Louis, were seemingly filmed in the studios. Scenes of the abandoned stores and theatre were also likely filmed in Albuquerque.

Other Locations in New Mexico

Since the central characters embark on a cross-country journey to save their lives, the film features a wide variety of landscapes, most of which were filmed on location in and around New Mexico. The capital city of Santa Fe was used for filming multiple scenes, as was the city of Socorro. The production crew also spent some time lensing in the village of Los Lunas in Valencia County.

The dramatic landscapes and natural rock formations that New Mexico is famous for also helped add to the film’s surreal backdrop. The White Sands National Park in Southern New Mexico was used to depict arid lands that the protagonist describes as lush fields before the apocalyptic event.

The Shiprock rock formation, which rises over 1,500 feet above the desert plain in San Juan County, was also used for filming. Tom Hanks, the movie’s lead, shared a picture that seems to indicate that a few scenes were also shot near the historic U.S. Route 66 highway, which runs east-west across New Mexico.

Read More: Best Post Apocalyptic Movies of All Time