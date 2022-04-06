Where Was Furioza Filmed?

With Cyprian T. Olencki at the helm, ‘Furioza’ is a brooding and ominous gangster thriller that replaces hackneyed gunfight with refreshing slugfest and stabbing. The story follows Dawid, a doctor troubled by a past tragedy. Meanwhile, in the present, he meets his past love Dzika after ten years, and Dzika comes with a request of him to join his brother’s eponymous hooligan gang, Furioza.

While Dawid and Dzika work hand in hand to uncover a sprawling drug network in the city, a few deaths muddle the picture. Most of the story unfolds in the Polish town of Gdynia, visiting a dock, an underground gym, and a nightclub, among other places. The murky white depiction of the locations adds a brooding emergency to the story. However, you may wonder where the movie was filmed. If the question is bugging you, let us look for the places.

Furioza Filming Locations

‘Furioza’ was filmed in and around Poland, especially in Warsaw and Gdynia. Filming seemingly commenced in August 2019, coming under wrap by the end of September of the same year. Marcin Busko, who was in the art department of ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ handled the bulk of production designing and set decoration. Apart from its abundance of urban, rural, and untapped landscapes, Poland also features a lucrative tax incentive program to lure global producers and directors into the country. As per the program, eligible productions can obtain up to 30 percent of tax credit for their expenses in the country. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Warsaw, Poland

Most filming took place in the historically dynamic Polish city of Warsaw. Seemingly, the exterior sequences were filmed elsewhere, but most of the interior scenes were captured in the city. The location team found a studio in the city that could felicitate production. They seemingly filmed sequences at Kaspel Studio, a considerably large studio located at Mińska 65/lok.244, in Warsaw. Several other shots were also taken in the city, including the early scenes in the metro. In all likelihood, they lensed the scenes in Warszawa Centralna, the central railway line in the city. Meanwhile, the XOXO club featured in the movie also seems to be in the central district of Warsaw, although we are not sure whether the crew filmed the scenes here.

Tricity, Poland

Most of the exterior scenes were seemingly filmed in Poland’s Tricity (locally Trójmiasto), where most of the story occurs. Located in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, Tricity comprises three cities, Gdańsk, Gdynia, Sopot, and the nearby suburban areas. Much like the film depicts, Tricity remains a central economic and strategic hub in the country. Several scenes, including the dock sequences, were filmed in the area.

