Where Was God’s Favorite Idiot Filmed?

Created by Ben Falcone, ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ is an apocalyptic fantasy comedy series that follows a mid-level tech-support employee named Clark Thompson who becomes God’s unwitting messenger. Clark’s life is pretty ordinary as it usually involves sauna sessions with his father, taking care of his cats, and crushing over his colleague, Amily Luck. However, his ordinary life takes an extraordinary turn when he gets struck by lightning and gains the ability to glow.

If that was not enough, an angel confirms that Clark is God’s chosen messenger and it is his responsibility to save humankind by preventing the upcoming apocalypse from happening. The apocalyptic settings and the involvement of several religious themes throughout the series tend to keep the viewers intrigued as well as make them scratch their heads about the production locations. In case you are wondering about the same, allow us to fill you in on the details!

God’s Favorite Idiot Filming Locations

‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ is filmed entirely in Australia, specifically in and around New South Wales. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series commenced in March 2021 and was supposed to last till November of the same year. However, due to some funding issues with Netflix, the production halted in June 2021 after shooting only the first eight episodes. The next batch of episodes is slated to be filmed at a later date.

In June 2022, Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy shared their experience of filming the series in Australia with Variety. They said, “We are so sad to leave Australia, as it has truly felt like home to us this past year. We were so lucky to have had the best, hardest-working Australian cast and crew. We are so proud of ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ and cannot wait to share it with everyone.” Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that are showcased in the apocalyptic settings of the series!

Alstonville, Australia

Pivotal sequences for the comedy series are filmed in Alstonville, a town in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales. In particular, the production team utilizes the facilities of Byron Studios. Located at 42-46 Commercial Road in Alstonville, the studio houses two co-located sound stages and 11 acres of backlot with toilet/shower facilities. Moreover, the industry standard sound treatment incorporated in the studio offers a great environment for capturing sound and music.

Byron Bay, Australia

The beachside town of Byron Bay is one of the prominent locations that serve as a filming site for the comedy series. In April, the cast and crew of ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ were spotted shooting a few sequences in the town. Located in the far northeastern corner of the state of New South Wales, it is quite popular among domestic as well as international tourists. With several gorgeous beaches and beautiful scenery across the town, Byron Bay makes for a suitable filming site for several filming projects, including ‘God’s Favorite Idiot.’ Over the years, the beachside town has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones include ‘The Inbetweeners 2,’ ‘Gone,’ ‘Seriously Red,’ ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ and ‘Barons.’

Other Locations in Australia

The production team also set up camp in the town of Ballina and the city of Lismore for the first season of the Melissa McCarthy-starrer. Both these locations are a part of the Northern Rivers region in New South Wales. Ballina is a coastal town that has quite a few attractions such as the Richmond River, beaches, Wigmore Arcade, and the Missingham Bridge. On the other hand, Lismore is located in northeastern New South Wales and is a regional center in the Northern Rivers region.

