Where Was Hidden Strike Filmed?

In ‘Hidden Strike,’ Jackie Chan and John Cena star as Luo Feng and Chris Van Horne, two ex-Special Forces soldiers who team up to rescue a large number of workers stuck at a Chinese-owned oil refinery and escort them safely to the Green Zone. In the meanwhile, they realize that the attack on the oil refinery was not random, as it was part of a larger scheme to succeed in the biggest oil heist in history. Directed by Scott Waugh, the action-adventure comedy movie includes a significant amount of violence and several explosions against the backdrop of a futuristic yet desolate world, making many wonder where ‘Hidden Strike’ was filmed. If you are curious about the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Hidden Strike Filming Locations

‘Hidden Strike’ was filmed entirely in China, specifically in Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, and Beijing. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jackie Chan starrer commenced in February 2018 under the working title ‘Project X’ and wrapped up in early December of the same year. During the later stages of shooting, the weather on location changed and triggered a mudslide, catching the crew and equipment in the landslip. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that feature in the action film!

Ningxia, China

Officially known as the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Ningxia is a small autonomous region that served as one of the prominent production locations for ‘Hidden Strike.’ For the most part, the capital of the region, that is, Yinchuan appears in quite a few important scenes throughout the film. The city’s modern yet cultural landscape can be spotted in the backdrop as the film may or may not feature some popular attractions, such as the Sand-lake, the Western Xia tombs, the China Western Film Studios, Taizi Great Mosque, and Yinchuan Drum Tower.

Inner Mongolia, China

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Hidden Strike’ were also lensed in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, which is officially known as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. To be specific, the production team set up camp in the popular Alxa Desert, which is situated in the east part of the Yinshan Mountains. Rich in geo-heritage of great scientific value, as well as a significant value in geo-tourism and geo-education, the Alxa Desert was seemingly utilized to tape a majority of the desert scenes in the John Cena starrer.

Beijing, China

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Hidden Strike’ also traveled to the capital of the People’s Republic of China — Beijing. They seemingly set up camp in various neighborhoods and streets across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. As per reports, China Film Group Studios served as the primary filming site, mainly for the production of most of the action scenes in the movie.

Situated in Northern China, the global city of Beijing is considered one of the world’s leading centers in various fields, including diplomacy, culture, finance, research, tourism, science, technology, transportation, and many more. You might even be able to spot a few buildings and attractions in the backdrop, such as the Tiananmen, the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, and the Great Hall of the People. Beijing has also hosted a number of other film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Monkey King: Havoc in Heaven’s Palace,’ ‘The Hidden Fox,’ and ‘The Resistance.’

