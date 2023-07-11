Where Was Home Wrecker Filmed?

Written and directed by Stephina Zwane, Netflix’s ‘Home Wrecker’ is a South African thriller drama movie that follows a hapless and down-on-her-luck attorney who gets jealous of her old college friend’s successful career and picture-perfect relationship. The jealous lawyer then tries to step into her friend’s personal as well as professional shoes and take over her life by hook or by crook. Not only does the lawyer attempts to sabotage her friend on the professional front, but she also tries to seduce her boyfriend and break apart their enviable relationship.

Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Craig Morris, Tsholofelo Mashishi, Nay Maps, and Tshepo Howza Mosese, the thriller unfolds in a variety of different settings, such as the attorney office and the lawyer’s friend’s house, making it easy to separate the professional and personal aspects of her life. Thus, if you are curious to find out where ‘Home Wrecker’ was filmed, let us fill you in on all the details!

Home Wrecker Filming Locations

‘Home Wrecker’ was filmed in its entirety in South Africa, seemingly in and around Johannesburg. According to reports, the principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in June 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while there was a Level 4 lockdown in the country. Taking all the health and safety measures on set to ensure nobody got sick, the shooting was still wrapped up in a month or so, in July of the same year. Now, without any further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Johannesburg, South Africa

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Home Wrecker’ were possibly lensed across Johannesburg, the provincial capital and largest city of South Africa’s wealthiest province, that is, Gauteng. The production team probably traveled across the City of Gold and set up camp at a number of neighborhoods and streets to shoot different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops.

To shoot most of the interior scenes, including the residence and office sequences, the filming unit utilized some real-life establishments and residential properties. As far as the exterior scenes are concerned, they took various aerial shots of the cityscape and took the production to different sites in and around Johannesburg. Also, we cannot rule out the possibility of them setting up camp at one of the film studios in the city for taping a few important portions, including Atlas Studios, Gold Island Studios, Sasani Studios, Phoenix Studios, and Moon Valley Studios.

In the backdrop of several exterior scenes, the viewers are likely to spot some popular buildings and landmarks. Some of them are the Johannesburg Art Gallery, the Hillbrow Tower, Ponte City, Nelson Mandela Bridge, First National Bank Stadium, and the Sentech Tower. Apart from ‘Home Wrecker,’ Johannesburg has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years, such as ‘Sleeper’s Wake,’ ‘Fleshtone,’ ‘The Fury,’ ‘Sweet Murder,’ ‘The Company You Keep,’ ‘Layla Fourie,’ and ‘One Last Look.’

Read More: Best Thrillers on Amazon Prime