‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ the third installment of the FX anthology series, centers around high-profile true crime cases and details the stories of the people at the center of it. This time around, the show follows the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, perhaps one of the most infamous cases in the country that went all the way to the White House. The season, as expected, is set amidst high-profile government offices, grand jury courtrooms, and the homes of the individuals it depicts, all of which are depicted with the 1990s aesthetics of when the entire case occurred. So where did the showrunners film ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’? We’ve got the answers!

Impeachment: American Crime Story Filming Locations

The anthology season was filmed in California, where multiple locations doubled up for the show’s Washington D.C. setting. The production, initially scheduled to last between five and six months and begin in March 2020, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming then began between October and November 2020 but was allegedly paused again in December when a Covid positive case was detected during a routine checkup. The production once again seemingly picked up in January after a hiatus for the holidays and wrapped up around August 25, 2021. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used to bring this intricate show to life.

Los Angeles, California

Multiple locations in Los Angeles, California, were used to depict the show’s narrative, which is set predominantly in Washington D.C. Many scenes, as expected, depict the interior and exterior of the White House, and a particular house located on 120 South Irving Boulevard in Los Angeles seems to have been used for some exterior shots. The house contains some design aesthetics similar to the Presidential residence and could have been used in tight exterior shots to depict the White House.

Another property used is located at 51 South Windsor Boulevard, and filming here was likely undertaken to depict the residence of one of the characters.

The show also likely employed studio space in Los Angeles for much of its filming, and many of the ornate offices of the White House were seemingly recreated on sets built for the production. Since the show recreates archival footage from the era, including scenes depicting former President Bill Clinton, highly detailed backdrops were likely built for many of the scenes.

A certain amount of stock footage, mainly for establishing shots like the exterior of the White House and the U.S. Capitol Building, has also likely been used.

