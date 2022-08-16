Where Was Learn to Swim Filmed?

Directed by Thyrone Tommy, ‘Learn to Swim’ is a musical romantic drama movie that follows two contemporary jazz musicians — a talented saxophone player named Dezi and Selma, a lively yet inexperienced singer. Sparks begin to fly when these two musical prodigies cross each other’s paths. However, with time, their respective issues and emotional baggage take the better of them and their relationship, testing their romance at every step. The movie takes us into the world of contemporary jazz music, focusing on love and loss through Dezi and Selma’s complicated relationship.

The dramatic and sentimental narrative is complemented by the brilliant onscreen performances of a talented cast comprising Thomas Antony Olajide, Emma Ferreira, Andrea Davis, Andrea Pavlovic, and Jolly Amoako. The relatively darker undertone used throughout the movie reflects the troubled life and love of the two protagonists. Moreover, the interesting use of locations makes one keen to learn about the actual filming sites. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Learn to Swim Filming Locations

‘Learn to Swim’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, seemingly in Toronto. The cast and crew’s original plan was to begin shooting in March 2020, but the plans had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After several months, the principal photography for the romantic drama finally commenced in December 2020 and seemingly wrapped up by April 2021. Since the production took place when the COVID-19 cases were on the rise, several health measures were in place for the safety of all the unit members. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the musical romance!

Toronto, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Learn to Swim’ were reportedly lensed in and around Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. The filming unit supposedly traveled across the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops for the movie. Being the anchor of the Golden Horseshoe, Toronto is the most populous city in the country and is known to be one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world. Thus, it makes sense why the metropolis is considered an international center of arts, business, finance, sports, and culture.

Since Toronto is home to many museums, galleries, festivals, national historic sites, and public events, it is no wonder it attracts millions of tourists yearly. Some of the capital city’s most notable places of interest are the Toronto Eaton Centre, the Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Sculpture Garden, the University of Toronto Art Centre, and the CN Tower.

Furthermore, thanks to the vast and versatile landscape, the city is frequented by many filmmakers regularly and is popularly called Hollywood North. Over the years, Toronto has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘Orphan,’ ‘American Psycho,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’

