Where Was Lifetime’s The Hand That Robs the Cradle Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Damián Romay and Bruno Hernández, Lifetime’s ‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ is a thriller movie that centers on a couple who hire a nanny to take care of their son. The nanny finds something odd about the whole situation and soon discovers her instincts to be true. She learns that the couple is, in fact, the captors of the little boy, and she must do something before time runs out. The suspenseful and spine-chilling elements of the Lifetime movie are built upon its excellent choice of production locations. If you wish to learn more about the same, here’s all you need to know.

The Hand That Robs the Cradle Filming Locations

‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ (originally titled ‘Nanny Beware’) was filmed in Kentucky, specifically in Louisville. Principal photography for the movie reportedly commenced in early October 2022 and wrapped up on October 24. Kentucky is known for its hospitality, horse farms, and bourbon distilleries. The landscape is quite diverse, with serene mountains, forests, lakes, and caves.

These breathtaking natural attractions make the southeastern state an ideal choice for filmmakers. Tucked between the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, the Bluegrass State state offers a stunning view and multiple recreational opportunities. Now, here is a closer look at all the locations that appear in the thriller movie!

Louisville, Kentucky

Pivotal portions of ‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ were taped in Kentucky, which cherishes its historical traditions while embracing modernity. The city is a highly sought-after shooting destination due to its vibrant neighborhoods, rich culture, art scene, and beautiful parks like Cherokee and Louisville Waterfront.

The Kentucky Derby Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, and Muhammad Ali Center are famous visiting spots in the northern city. Filmmakers and creators prefer multiple sites for shooting across the city, such as the Brown Hotel, Seelbach Hotel, Louisville Palace Theatre, and Old Louisville. Other thriller movies shot in Louisville include ‘Demolition Man,’ ‘The Insider,’ and ‘Exploited.’

The Hand That Robs The Cradle Cast

Olivia Friloux essays Babs in the Lifetime thriller. The actress is known for her roles in ‘Tough Love: Atlanta’ and ‘The NonProfitables.’ On the other hand, Sallie Glaner plays Mrs.Tubbs. You may recognize Glaner from her work in ‘Let Love Grow’ and ‘Home for Thanksgiving.’ Besides, Emily Miceli can also be seen in ‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ as DeLondra, while Matthew O’Donnell appears as Caleb, an uncle searching for his nephew. Other cast members include Sean Ohlman (Officer Leiker), Nick Schroeder (Joel), Holden Smith (Danny), and Lesa Wilson (Melody).

