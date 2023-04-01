Is Lifetime’s The Hand That Robs the Cradle Based on a True Story?

Directed by Damián Romay and Bruno Hernández, Lifetime’s ‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ is a thriller movie that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats with its captivating premise. Taking care of children is a task that many find joy in and even make a living out of it. However, one nanny realizes that her task might not be simple upon uncovering that the child she cares for might have been kidnapped.

Suspecting that the couple who claims to be the kid’s parents might be the ones to have abducted him, the childcare must do whatever she can to get to the bottom of the truth. With talented actors like Emily Miceli, Lesa Wilson, and Sallie Glaner, the film has garnered much praise from viewers who have been quite appreciative of the realism of the plot. Although, it has also made people wonder if the Lifetime movie is based on real-life events. Well, we are here to do our own digging and find out the answers!

Is The Hand That Robs the Cradle a True Story?

No, ‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ is not based on a true story. The gripping elements that the viewers have come to enjoy in the show can be credited to the creativity of Scotty Mullen. Having previously worked on other thrillers like ‘Deadly Ex Next Door‘ and ‘The Manny,’ the writer is well-known for his ability to weave captivating stories. What makes the movie even better is that it was directed by the duo of Damián Romay and Bruno Hernández, who have worked together on projects like ‘The Love Gala’ and ‘Hidden Murder Island.’

Even though the Lifetime thriller is not based on a specific incident, it is easy to see that some real-life incidents may have inspired it. Consider a story that went viral in 2021 after a TikTok user shared how she solved her own missing person case without even knowing about it. The woman in question revealed how she uncovered her status as a kidnapped person when she tried to find out about her biological mother, as the user had been under the impression that she was adopted.

The premise of a kidnapper acting as a parental figure can often be spotted in several movies and TV shows. For example, the 2012 movie ‘Abducted: The Carlina White Story’ focuses on a woman raised by someone she believed to be her mother. Soon, she discovers that she was abducted and separated from her biological parents at a young age. This forces the now grown-up kidnapping victim to reevaluate everything she has known her entire life.

Though ‘The Hand That Robs the Cradle’ is not based on a true story, it does not negate the fact that some of its aspects are indeed similar to reality. There have been multiple cases where kidnappers abduct young children and raise them as their own. The Lifetime movie has its own spin on the concept as a third party tried its best to uncover the truth. The combination of realism and suspense makes the film a delight to watch while also making some viewers question many things they see around them every day.

