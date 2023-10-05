Where Was Loki Season 2 Filmed?

Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Loki‘ is a superhero crime drama series based on the eponymous Marvel Comics character that takes place right after the events of the 2019 movie ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Season 2 picks up after the shocking events of the season 1 finale as Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular character alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. Loki must work with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), as he navigates an increasingly dangerous multiverse in an attempt to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes.

Apart from that, Loki also searches for some truths about life — what it means to have free will and purpose in life. As he looks to redeem himself, he will face some treacherous perils during the journey but will stop at nothing until he succeeds in his mission. Given the futuristic interiors and historical exteriors, the viewers are bound to get intrigued about the actual filming sites of ‘Loki’ season 2, which stirs several questions regarding the same in their minds. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share!

Loki Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Loki’ season 2 was filmed in England, especially in and around London and Kent. According to reports, the shooting for season 2 of the thriller series was supposed to begin in January 2022 under the working title ‘Architect’ but got delayed due to some unexpected reasons. But finally, the production on the sophomore round got underway on June 13, 2022, and continued for the following four months or so, before wrapping up in mid-October of the same year. So, without much ado, let’s find out about all the specific locations in detail where Loki embarks on a new adventure in the second season of the Marvel show!

London, England

Many key portions of ‘Loki’ season 2 were lensed in London and surrounding areas with the the production team indulging in location filming throughout the capital of England. However, they set up camp just outside London in Pinewood Studios for the most part as it served as the primary production location for the show’s sophomore round. Situated just 20 miles away from central London on Pinewood Road in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, the film studio complex comprises 30 different sound stages, which include the legendary 007 Stage and permanently-filled Underwater Stage, three TV studios, one of the largest exterior tanks in all of Europe, production office space, and acres of backlot area.

LOKI SEASON 2 IS FILMING! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🤩💚 currently in london!! tom hiddleston @ owen wilson !!! pic.twitter.com/IFKNrSig08 — jasmine rose lee (@jasminerlee) July 4, 2022

The above-mentioned facilities and amenities of Pinewood Studios make it one of the most sought-after film studios in many filmmakers’ books as well as a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Apart from that, several areas in London were turned into film sets as the cast and crew were spotted by various onlookers and passersby taping pivotal sequences for the second iteration. Thus, it is highly likely that you notice several landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Piccadilly Circus, the British Museum, the British Library, Big Ben, the London Eye, and more.

Other Locations in England

In order to shoot some additional portions for ‘Loki’ season 2, the production team traveled to other locations across England. For instance, in July 2022, they set up camp in and around the Historic Chatham Dockyard situated on the River Medway in Kent. Furthermore, the scenes involving the 1982 Brooklyn McDonald in the sophomore round were taped in and around a former Indian restaurant building in Hertfordshire.

Tom Hiddleston talking to fans while filming Loki season 2 last July. You know, that show we still don’t have a trailer for. pic.twitter.com/uzzzwZ9rLN — Can I Essex His Loki Era Serpent? (@havanesemom13) July 11, 2023

In order to transform the place and ensure that the set decorations were as accurate as possible, the filming unit worked with McDonald’s archivist and historian Mike Bullington. The organization sent them six pieces of the original restaurant equipment, including cash registers and straw dispensers, in order to allow them to depict the restaurant authentically. Bullington even suggested constructing a drive-through at the set location as they were in almost all the McDonald’s restaurants during that time.

Read More: Loki Season 1 Ending, Explained