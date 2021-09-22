Where Was Love on the Spectrum Filmed?

Navigating a romantic relationship can be pretty tricky and challenging at times. It can seem even more daunting for people on the autism spectrum who want to date but are intimidated by the process. ‘Love on the Spectrum‘ aims at mitigating this fear as it helps and supports people living with autism to get in on the dating scene. Cameras focus on several such individuals and document their efforts in navigating romantic relationships, thus proving to the world that dating is and should be accessible for all. Watching the heartwarming show is sure to make the viewer wonder where it was shot. Well, we come bearing answers!

Love on the Spectrum Filming Locations

‘Love on the Spectrum’ was filmed in New South Wales, Australia, while a few scenes were shot in Los Angeles. Being set primarily in Australia, it mostly borrowed its examples from the Australian community and was helped in the endeavor by Autism Awareness Australia and Jodi Rodgers of Birds and Bees. Let’s delve in and take a look at the exact filming location, shall we?

New South Wales, Australia

On the east coast of Australia lies the beautiful state of New South Wales. Known for its stunning vistas and easily accessible modern cities, filming crews have preferred the state for quite some time. New South Wales’ natural beauty is unparalleled as it is home to the aptly named snow-covered Snowy Mountains and the rolling Southern Highlands while being surrounded by the Tasman and Coral seas towards the east.

However, reports suggest that ‘Love on the Spectrum’ was filmed in Australia because show creator and director Cian O’Clery wanted to draw attention to how Australians with autism do not get the support they need to thrive in the dating world. Explaining the filming process and the way the show helped its participants, O’Clery said, “We were kind of like a support for them in that they weren’t stepping out into that world on their own.” He claimed that the show was more of an exploration of people who wanted to share their stories with the world and even went on to say that the participants were not screened or cast like in other reality shows.

Although the production team was responsible for creating a few scenarios through which the couples met and dated, they remained as authentic and natural as possible when portraying the participants’ experiences. Additionally, speaking to The Wrap, O’Clery clarified his position behind filming the TV show and said, “We’re telling autistic stories via the lens of dating and relationships, but really, it’s about getting to know these people and understanding the diversity of autism and the fact that everyone is so different.”

Las Vegas, Nevada

Parts of season 2 were also shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Jimmy and Sharnae decided to take a trip to the city. Some of the popular landmarks made an appearance on TV, and the filming crew also shot indoors when Jimmy took part in a pool competition. Being a much preferred filming location, it is no surprise that Las Vegas has played host to movies like ‘The Godfather Part II,’ ‘The Hangover,’ and ‘Army of the Dead.’

