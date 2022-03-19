Where Was Master (2022) Filmed?

Mariama Diallo’s psychological thriller ‘Master’ mingles realism with fantasy to create its brooding ambiance of horror. Three women find themselves rooting for change when history seems to repeat in the premises of the prestigious Ancaster University in New England. The brilliance of the horror lies in the fact that it remains absent from prejudiced eyes, while the protagonists feel the racism inherent in the structure. Famed actress-comedian Regina Hall delivers a swaying performance alongside Zoe Renee and Talia Ryder. Most of the story unfolds near the university campus, in the diners and adjacent quarters, while the Belleville House remains at the center of the intrigue. If you seek to identify the filming locations where the movie was shot, allow us to take you to the places.

Master Filming Locations

‘Master’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around New York. Filming commenced in February 2020, while the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delay. After resuming on January 18, 2021, filming came under wrap on March 2 of the same year. Charlotte Hornsby did the cinematography, while Meredith Lippincott and Tommy Love jointly handled the production designing chore. For both budding and veteran filmmakers, the state of New York provides ample opportunities and an abundance of natural reserves. Moreover, the enticing tax credit program lures productions into the state. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Poughkeepsie, New York

The Hudson Valley Film Commission was happy to refer locations when the project came to them in June 2019. They were elated to discover that Vassar College, a private liberal arts institution in the town of Poughkeepsie, in the Duchess County of New York. Since the Ivy League Ancaster University is fictional, we reckon that the college stood in for most of the exterior and interior university sequences.

Therefore, the infamous “Belleville house” should also be part of the college campus. During their stay in the area, the cast and crew members enriched local businesses as well. For most of the hotels in the area, they were the first lodgers since the pandemic. The crew members also fell in love with Rossi and Sons Rosticceria, a vintage-looking grocery and food store at 45 South Clover Street in the town.

Suffern, New York

During their stay in the state, the crew members traveled far and wide, capturing sequences in uncanny locations. Some early segments frame the natural beauty of the region. Since the filming took place mostly during winter, they also could capture the serene beauty of snow-capped trees. Not limiting their journey to Poughkeepsie, the crew visited Suffern, a village located around 50 miles south of the college, to film scenes at a diner. Filming took place at the Airmont Diner, a restaurant located at 210 NY-59, in the neighborhood of Suffern. ‘Gimme Shelter’ was also filmed in the iconic diner. However, unfortunately enough, the diner is permanently closed since February 2022.

