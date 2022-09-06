Where Was Medieval Filmed?

‘Medieval’ is a historical action film directed by Petr Jákl based on the life of Jan Žižka, a Bohemian military commander known for his feats on the battlefield during the 15th century. The film is alternatively titled ‘Jan Žižka’ or ‘Warrior of God’ and takes viewers through the epic journey of the titular warrior. The grand action sequences are set against some scenic backdrops that convey the larger-than-life aspect of the story. Moreover, the story is rooted in the culture of the Czech Republic. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn about the movie’s filming locations. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the filming sites of ‘Medieval.’

Medieval Filming Locations

‘Medieval’ was filmed in the Czech Republic, specifically in Prague, as well as the Central Bohemian, South Bohemian, Bohemian Switzerland, and Ústí nad Labem regions. Since the story is mainly set in the Czech Republic, it is no surprise that the makers decided to shoot in the country. As a result, the movie’s visuals represent an authentic portrayal of the period setting’s historical aspects. Principal photography on the project commenced on September 17, 2018, and concluded in the first week of December 2018. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots!

Prague, Czech Republic

Filming of the movie took place in and around Prague. The cast and crew shot scenes at the iconic Charles Bridge, a medieval stone arch bridge built over the Vltava river. Later, the team shot footage at Repora Open-Air Museum located at Ve Výrech, 15500 Řeporyje.

Some scenes were shot on the soundstages at Barrandov Studios, a production facility in the city. The studio was founded in 1931 and is spread over 112,000 square feet. The studio is situated at Kříženeckého nám. 322/5, 152 00 Praha 5-Hlubočepy. It consists of nine soundstages and provides various other production facilities. Films such as ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Snowpiercer,’ and ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ were filmed at the studio.

Central Bohemian Region, Czech Republic

The Central Bohemian Region is one of the primary filming locations of the movie. The region is known for its mountainous terrain and castles. Famous castles such as Křivoklát Castle, Točník Castle, and Zvíkov Castle, feature prominently in the film. The Church of St Bartholomew, in Kolin, appears in the movie. Important sequences were filmed in the vicinity of Velká Amerika, a limestone quarry in the Mořina municipality of the region. Filming also took place in and around Nymburk, a town situated on the Elbe River in Central Bohemia.

South Bohemian Region, Czech Republic

Orlík Castle, a 13th-century castle located in the South Bohemian Region of the country, is one of the film’s backdrops. It is situated above the Vltava River and is owned by the Schwarzenberg family. The cast and crew also shot some scenes in and around other parts of the region.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

Some portions of the movie were shot in other parts of the country, such as the Bohemian Switzerland region and the Ústí nad Labem region. Some scenes feature local spots such as Dolský Mill, Hřensko, and Jetřichovice.

Read More: Is Medieval Based on a True Story?