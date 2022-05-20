Where Was Men (2022) Filmed?

Alex Garland’s ‘Men’ is a horror film that revolves around a middle-aged woman named Harper who goes on a holiday to the English countryside after a personal tragedy makes her question everything. Unfortunately, her retreat turns out to be a nightmare as tragic memories, and unknown stalkers make her question her sanity. The film captures Harper’s loneliness and fears with captivating shots of her in isolated forests.

The exterior night scenes with her being followed by someone or something in the surrounding woods add a layer of panic that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. If you are intrigued by some of the scenes and wish to learn more about the filming locations of the Alex Garland directorial, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Men Filming Locations

‘Men’ was filmed entirely in the United Kingdom. The north-western European country has contributed to literature and sports over the centuries and has become a sought-after filming-making location as well in the last few decades. British directors like Alfred Hitchcock and David Lean have shaped the present-day cinema with their invaluable contributions in myriad ways, while actors from the region continue to headline blockbuster Hollywood films. As far as the production of the movie is concerned, it was limited to a few locations in the country, so let’s learn more about them.

London, United Kingdom

London served as the primary filming location of the horror film. The production of the movie commenced on April 2, 2021, and was wrapped up in the next month on May 22, 2021. The cast and crew were spotted filming near Tower Bridge (located at Tower Bridge Road, London South-East1 2UP) during the last week of the production. Some scenes may have also been filmed on St. Katharine Docks around May 20, 2021.

The shooting reportedly took place in other nearby locations as well. James Grandi, who worked as the camera trainee on the set, posted a picture on Instagram that captured the Tower Bridge with London’s cloudy skyline as the backdrop.

Gloucestershire, United Kingdom

The filming in the region also took place in Gloucestershire as well. The scene in which Jessie Buckley, who plays the role of Harper, walks into a tunnel surrounded by woods is actually located in the Forest of Dean. The cultural and historical region is situated in the western part of Gloucestershire. It appears that a few others forest scenes are also shot here. Forest of Dean is a sought-after shooting location that has previously hosted the production of movies and shows like ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Blake’s 7,’ and ‘Merlin.’

