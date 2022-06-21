Where Was Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) Filmed?

Lewis Milestone of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ fame reared the 1962 epic historical drama ‘Mutiny on the Bounty.’ The narrative follows an eighteenth-century voyage with a cast ensemble comprising Marlon Brando, Trevor Howard, and Richard Harris. On their way to Tahiti, the crew and the captain of HMAV Bounty come into frontal conflict.

The director borrowed the material from the 1935 movie of the same name, which was an adaptation of a 1932 novel by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall fictionalizing the real-life rebellion led by Fletcher Christian against ship captain William Bligh. Most of the movie seemingly takes place on the ship while featuring a few breathtaking views of the pacific. However, you must be eager to know where the first movie filmed in the Ultra Panavision 70 widescreen process was lensed. In that case, let us get to the bottom of the mystery.

Mutiny on the Bounty Filming Locations

‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ was filmed in and around French Polynesia, the US, and the South Pacific. Principal photography commenced in October 1960, coming to a close by July 1961. Robert Surtees, the cinematographer of ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Ben-Hur,’ joined the team as a cinematographer. At the same time, George W. Davis (‘All About Eve’) and J. McMillan Johnson (‘Rear Window’) jointly handled the art direction. Let us now transport you to the specific locations where the classic movie was filmed.

Moorea, French Polynesia

The production team extensively filmed scenes in French Polynesia, an overseas French collectivity in the South Pacific. In the island cluster, they filmed scenes in Moorea, a small French Polynesian island showcasing jagged volcanic mountains and exotic beaches. The island is part of French Polynesia’s Society Islands archipelago. Filming on the island went underway in Cook’s Bay, a 3 kilometers long bay on the island’s northern shore. The scenic bay arguably has the most enticing view on the island. The crew also toured the neighborhood of Temae on the island. While complete with the Temae Beach, the community is a tourist hotspot popular for diving and snorkeling activities.

Tahiti, French Polynasia

Following the film’s narrative, several scenes were filmed in Tahiti, the largest island in the Windward group of French Polynesia. In early segments of the movie, we see the arrival of the historic HMAV Bounty. The scenes also showcase the Maatvai Bay (or Matawaii Bay), a bay on the north coast of the island of Tahiti. For some retakes, the production unit visited Tahiti for a second time. From ‘Godzilla (2014)‘ to ‘The Bounty (1984),’ the spiritual successor of the Milestone movie, several blockbuster productions have visited Tahiti.

Leeward Islands, French Polynesia

The crew also charted the length of the Pacific Ocean, especially the South Pacific, around the Polynesian islands. Some scenes sample the vast horizon, showcasing the serene but unpredictable beauty of the Pacific. In the Polynesian islands, filming also took place in the Leeward Islands, an island cluster located in the western part of the Society Islands in French Polynesia. In the Leeward Islands, filming occurred in Bora Bora, a luxury tourist destination and a scuba diving hotspot northwest of Tahiti. A turquoise lagoon surrounds the island, and at its center lies Mt. Otemanu, a 727m dormant volcano waiting in silence.

O’ahu, Hawaii

Although the movie is supposed to take place in the South Pacific, scenes were also filmed in the North Pacific. In the region, the team visited the Hawaiian archipelago, the largest island in the US. Filming went underway on the island of O’ahu, the most developed island in the archipelago state. Specifically, scenes were filmed in Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii and one of the most coveted tourist destinations in the country. Situated on the southern end of O’ahu, Honolulu features excellent nightlife, a shopping district, a famous crescent beach, and luxury high-rise hotels. The city is also the largest in the world by area, as the constitution entails that any Hawaiian island not part of a county belongs to Honolulu.

Culver City, California

For the interior filming, the cast and crew went back to California. For logistical and practical reasons, the team got hold of two studio spaces in the neighborhood of Culver City in Los Angeles County. Several sequences were filmed in the former Hal Roach Studios. Once located at 8822 Washington Boulevard, in Culver City, within the Hollywood Studio Zone, the movie production facility has been defunct. From ‘Of Mice and Men’ to ‘How the West Was Won,’ iconic titles have visited the studio.

Furthermore, filming of several scenes took place on the premises of Sony Pictures Studios (formerly Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios), one of the former big-five production facilities located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in the same neighborhood. Currently, the studio houses sixteen fully functional sound stages for productions of various degrees. Several films and television productions have made a home out of the studio, from ‘Ray Donovan‘ to the reality show ‘Shark Tank.’

