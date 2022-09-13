Where Was Netflix’s Broad Peak Filmed?

Directed by Leszek Dawid, Netflix’s ‘Broad Peak’ is a Polish biographical adventure drama film that revolves around the tragic story of the legendary Polish mountaineer named Maciej Berbeka. After becoming the first person to pass the 8,000 meters milestone during the winter in the Himalayan range, he learns that his adventure to the summit is far from complete. So, after 25 years, the Polish mountaineer sets out on a mission to finish what he started and finally reach the summit of Broad Peak.

The Netflix movie features brilliant performances from a talented group of Polish actors and actresses, including Ireneusz Czop, Maja Ostaszewska, Tomasz Sapryk, Piotr Glowacki, and Dawid Ogrodnik. The biographical narrative about the Polish mountaineer keeps the viewers hooked on the movie, but the backdrop of the snowy and gigantic mountains makes one wonder about the actual filming sites of the movie. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Broad Peak Filming Locations

‘Broad Peak’ was filmed on location in Poland, Pakistan, and the Baltic Sea, specifically in Mazowieckie, Malopolskie, and the Karakoram. The principal photography for the Polish movie seemingly commenced around September 2018 and wrapped up in January 2020. Since all the mountain scenes were actually taped on location in high altitudes and in temperatures as less as -30 degrees, there were several complications during the production of the movie.

However, the sheer determination of the cast and crew made the shooting possible, even at an altitude of 5,600 meters, making it the first feature film to shoot at such an altitude. Now, let’s climb to all the specific locations where ‘Broad Peak’ was taped!

Mazowieckie, Poland

Several pivotal scenes for ‘Broad Peak’ were lensed in Warsaw, the capital and largest city of Poland. Situated on the River Vistula in east-central Poland, Warsaw is known to be an Alpha global city and a major cultural, political, and economic hub. Radom, a city in east-central Poland located south of Warsaw, also served as an important filming site for the Netflix movie. Radom is home to the biennial Radom Air Show, which is the largest air show in the nation.

Malopolskie, Poland

Additional portions of ‘Broad Peak’ were taped in and around Zakopane, a town in the extreme south of Poland. The production team seemingly traveled across the town and recorded different scenes against suitable backdrops. Also known as the winter capital of Poland, Zakopane is a popular destination for mountaineering, skiing, and tourism.

Karakoram, Pakistan

Some of the most pivotal as well as dangerous sequences for ‘Broad Peaks’ were shot on location in the Karakoram, a mountain range in Kashmir covering the borders of Pakistan, China, and India, with some of the ranges even extending to Afghanistan and Tajikistan. To be specific, K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth, and Broad Peak, the twelfth-highest mountain, are where a majority of the mountain sequences were taped for the film. As per reports, the filming unit spent around 35 days in Karakoram and a total of 46 days in the Alps.

Baltic Sea

As per reports, a few sequences for ‘Broad Peak’ were also taped in the Baltic Sea. Enclosed by several countries, including Poland, the Baltic Sea is an arm of the Atlantic Ocean. It is connected by artificial waterways to the White Sea as well as to the German Bight of the North Sea. Movies like ‘Cherry Blossoms,’ ‘The Legend of Rita,’ and ‘Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy,’ are filmed in the Baltic Sea.

Read More: Best Adventure Movies