Where Was Netflix’s Burning Patience Filmed?

Based on the 1985 novel titled ‘Ardiente Paciencia’ or ‘El Cartero De Neruda’ by Antonio Skármeta, Netflix’s ‘Burning Patience’ (originally titled ‘Ardiente Paciencia’) is a Chilean romantic drama film directed by Rodrigo Sepúlveda, making it the second adaptation of the novel after the 1994 movie ‘Il Postino: The Postman’ by Michael Radford. The narrative follows a young fisherman named Mario who dreams of becoming a poet. He gets one step closer to his dreams when he becomes Pablo Neruda’s personal postman.

Apart from becoming a well-known wordsmith, Mario also wants to use his words to woo the woman of his dreams, Beatriz. However, when he uses Neruda’s words and claims them as his to win her heart, Beatriz distances herself from him, making it difficult for Mario to achieve his dreams. With stellar performances from Andrew Bargsted, Vivianne Dietz, and Claudio Arredondo, the narrative is made all the more intriguing, which keeps the viewers invested. The relatively lighter undertone set against different locations provides a warm feel to the overall narrative. So, it is natural for you to be curious to learn more about the actual filming sites of the drama movie. In that case, here are all the necessary details!

Burning Patience Filming Locations

‘Burning Patience’ was filmed entirely in Chile, particularly in Santiago and surrounding areas. The principal photography for the romantic film seemingly took place between March and April 2022. Located in the western part of South America, Chile is known to be the southernmost country in the world. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix film!

Santiago, Chile

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Burning Patience’ were possibly lensed in and around Santiago, the capital and largest city of Chile. It seems that the cast and crew of the romantic movie set up camp at various sites across the city to record different key scenes against suitable backdrops. The production team supposedly transformed several streets and areas of Santiago in a way that matched the time period in which the story is set.

Situated in the center of the Santiago Basin, Santiago is named after the biblical figure of Saint James and is considered the financial and political center of the nation. Also known as Santiago de Chile, the city is home to a number of historic and iconic monuments, such as the San Francisco Church, Palacio de La Moneda, the Mapocho Station, the National Library of Chile, the Chilean Museum of Fine Arts, and the Barrio París-Londres.

Santiago is not only visited by tourists but also by filmmakers for shooting purposes, thanks to its vast and diverse landscape that makes it a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects. As a matter of fact, it has served as a filming site for various movies and TV shows, including ‘No,’ ‘Suficiente Coraje,’ ‘La Fiera,’ and ‘Papá a la Deriva.’

