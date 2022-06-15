Where Was Netflix’s Centauro Filmed?

Netflix has mastered the game of action thrillers, at least from the first glance at Daniel Calparsoro’s cerebral action thriller movie ‘Centauro’ (or ‘Centaur’). Based on the novel by Jeremie Guez and as a remake of Yann Gozlan’s 2017 movie ‘Burn Out,’ the story conjures a family man protagonist in Rafa. As a speedy motorcycle racer, Rafa never stops at life, but he is having difficulty making it big in the scene. Meanwhile, he is stuck at a day job and the absence presence of a family. When the life of his child’s mother comes under grave threat, Rafa must rise to the occasion and put a bet on life on the tracks to save her. Most of the movie unfolds in race tracks and suburban neighborhoods, while the game’s glory is contrasted with the grit of life. However, you must be wondering where the movie was filmed, and if the question is bugging you, let us kill your curiosity (and save the cat).

Centauro Filming Locations

‘Centauro’ was filmed in locations in France and Spain. Filming took place in 2020. Spanish cinematographer Josu Inchaustegui of ‘Paradise Hills’ and ‘Gun City’ fame came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, Antón Laguna (‘El Nino,’ ‘Red Lights’) joined the team as the production designer. Apart from France, which is enriched in cinema history, Spain is also a significant filmmaking destination in the world due to its vast coastal stretches, medieval cities, and idyllic countryside. Spain offers a tax rebate of up to 30 percent for international projects. In some regions like the Canary Islands, producers can squeeze up to 50 percent tax rebate on their qualified production expenditure. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Catalonia, Spain

Most of the filming took place in Spain’s southern Catalonia region. The region offers a range of wineries and an eclectic confluence of cultures to wayward tourists. Several sequences were filmed in Barcelona, the region’s capital enriched in history and landmark architecture. The new city of Barcelona, designed by Ildefonso Cerdá, created new urban spaces for a cosmopolitan middle class, marking one of the most expansive urban developments in the world. The cast and crew also visited Badalona, a city northeast of Barcelona in the same province. It is the third-largest city in Catalonia and offers a great view of the Mediterranean Sea.

Some filming took place in Cornellà de Llobregat, a municipality in the comarca of the Baix Llobregat, and the south-western part of the Barcelona metropolitan area. Additional filming took place in the quaint little municipality of Sant Adrià de Besos in the comarca of Barcelone, within the judicial district of Badalona, and Manresa, one of the most film-friendly cities in the region lying at its geographical center. As the capital of the Comarca of Bages, The historical city is also a strategic industrial hub and a popular tourist spot in the region. Lastly, some filming took place in Sabadell, a municipality in the south of the comarca of Vallès Occidental, around 20 kilometers north of Barcelona.

Aragon, Spain

Filming also took place in the Aragonese lands, an autonomous community in northeastern Spain. The racing scenes were recorded in the region in Ciudad del Motor de Aragón, the Motorland circuit in Alcañiz, in the province of Teruel. Some more filming went underway in other locations in the area of Teruel, specifically in the Jiloca region.

Bouches-du-Rhône, France

Some more filming took place in and around Marseille, a port city in the Bouches-du-Rhône province of France. The second-largest city in France showcases vibrant architectural and cultural confluence, and the landmarks range from modern to antique times. If you ever head to the town, you must note running to Basilique Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde, alongside modern architectural wonders like the Cité Radieuse complex.

