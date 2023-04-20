Where Was Netflix’s Chokehold Filmed?

Directed by Onur Saylak, Netflix’s ‘Chokehold’ is a Turkish thriller drama movie that follows a couple — Yalın and Beyza — who leave behind their city life and decide to move to a small town on the Aegean coast in order to evade a scandal. However, their plans to start over their life peacefully are interrupted when sooner rather than later, they realize the fact that the locals of the town are their enemies and are out to get them for ulterior reasons.

Originally titled ‘Boğa Boğa,’ the thriller film features some of the finest Turkish talents, including Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Funda Eryiğit, Gürgen Öz, Kerem Arslanoğlu, Müge Bayramoğlu, and Onur Gürçay. The story begins in Istanbul and then transitions into the town of Assos. This transition in the locations portrays the change in their lives as they are made to question the intentions of the locals and fight for their lives. So, it is only natural for you to be curious to know all about the actual filming sites of ‘Chokehold.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Chokehold Filming Locations

‘Chokehold’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, especially in Istanbul and Çanakkale Province. Principal photography for the drama movie seemingly took place around the summer of 2022, seemingly between May and July 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Istanbul, Turkey

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Chokehold’ were lensed in and around the largest city in Turkey, that is, Istanbul. The initial scenes of Yalın and Beyza residing in the city, both interiors as well as exteriors, were supposedly recorded on location as the production team made the most of the city’s culturally rich and historical landscapes.

Since most of the exterior scenes were shot in different parts of the city, you are likely to spot a bunch of iconic landmarks in the backdrop, such as the likes of the Hagia Irene, the Chora Church, the Monastery of Stoudios, the Hagia Theodosia, the Church of Theotokos Kyriotissa, the Monastery of Constantine Lips, the Church of Myrelaion, the Palace of the Porphyrogenitus, Boukoleon Palace, and Palace of Blachernae. Moreover, besides ‘Chokehold,’ Istanbul has hosted the production of several film projects over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Argo,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ ‘Cairo Conspiracy,’ ‘The Pit,’ and ‘McMafia.’

Çanakkale Province, Turkey

Situated in the northwestern part of Turkey, Çanakkale Province served as yet another pivotal production location for ‘Chokehold.’ From the looks of it, the filming unit set up camp in the city of Assos, which also goes by the name of Behram and is located on the Aegean coast in Çanakkale Province, and recorded many key scenes on location. So, naturally, there might be a few local sites that feature in the movie, including the Temple of Athena, the Ancient theatre of Assos, the well-preserved city walls from the 4th century BC, and a small pebbly beach.

Read More: Best Turkish Shows on Netflix