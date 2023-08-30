Where Was Netflix’s Choose Love Filmed?

With Stuart McDonald at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Choose Love’ is an interactive romantic comedy movie that focuses on Cami Conway, a young girl who seems to have it all — her dream job and a loving partner named Paul. But she still feels like she is missing out on life, probably because she fears settling down with Paul and regrets abandoning her singing career. When two men from her past, including the Brit musician Rex and Jack, the one who got away, reemerge in her life, she has a kaleidoscope of tempting yet difficult choices in front of her.

Interestingly, the viewers have a say in almost all of her big decisions throughout the movie, which puts you in control of her life and choices. Featuring impressive performances from a group of talented actors, including Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster, Jordi Webber, Megan Smart, and Benjamin Hoetjes, the rom-com movie unfolds in a set of interesting locations, including Cami’s residence, the recording studio, and several other indoor and outdoor sites. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to learn all about the actual filming sites of the movie. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Choose Love Filming Locations

‘Choose Love’ was filmed primarily in New Zealand, specifically in and around Auckland. Production on the rom-com reportedly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in May of the same year. Now, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix movie!

Auckland, New Zealand

Shooting for almost the entirety of ‘Choose Love’ was carried out on location in Auckland, a large metropolitan city in New Zealand’s North Island. The production team supposedly traveled in and around the city and set up camp at various streets and neighborhoods to lens several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. Even though most of the interior scenes were seemingly taped inside actual establishments, it is possible that the cast and crew also utilized the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around the City of Sails, such as Auckland Film Studios, Kumeu Studios, Studio West, Century Film Studios, and X3 Studios.

As far as the exterior shots are concerned, many of you might notice several popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Albert Park, the Auckland War Memorial Museum, the Cathedral of St. Patrick and St. Joseph, Queen Street, the Civic Theatre, to name a few. Besides ‘Choose Love,’ Auckland’s locales feature in numerous film and TV projects. Some notable ones are ‘The Piano,’ ‘Love Birds,’ ‘My Wedding and Other Secrets,’ ‘Samoan Wedding,’ ‘Three Wise Cousins,’ and ‘Boys Over Flowers.’

Read More: Best Rom-Coms on Netflix