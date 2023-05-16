Where Was Netflix’s Fanfic Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Fanfic’ (originally titled ‘Fanfik’) is a Polish coming-of-age drama movie that revolves around two high school students who develop a deep and meaningful connection with each other in the high school where they feel like they don’t belong. As time passes by and they spend more time together navigating their school life, the two students realize the challenges of discovering their truest wants, which would further help in discovering their truest selves.

Co-written and directed by Marta Karwowska, the drama movie features some talented Polish actors and actresses, including Alin Szewczyk, Jan Cięciara, Dobromir Dymecki, Wiktoria Kruszczyńska, Maja Szopa, and Agnieszka Rajda. Most of the drama unfolds in the two protagonists’ high school and residences as they go about their day-to-day lives. Due to the ever so changing backdrop in the show, you must be wondering where ‘Fanfic’ was filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

Fanfic Filming Locations

‘Fanfic’ was filmed entirely in Poland, especially in Kazimierz Dolny and seemingly in Żoliborz. According to reports, principal photography for the drama movie seemingly took place around April 2022. Officially known as the Republic of Poland, it is known for its diverse landscape, water bodies, and ecosystems, which is what makes it a suitable filming site for different productions, including ‘Fanfic.’ Now, let’s not waste time and dive right into all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

Kazimierz Dolny, Poland

The historic town of Kazimierz Dolny is one of the primary production locations that appear in the drama movie. During the shooting schedule, the cast and crew members of ‘Fanfic’ were spotted lensing several interior as well as exterior scenes for the film against suitable backdrops. Located in Puławy County, Lublin Voivodeship, Kazimierz Dolny is home to various points of interest that might have been featured in the Polish movie. Some of the notable ones are the Parish church of St Bartholomew and John the Baptist, Kazimierz Dolny Castle, and Defensive Tower.

Żoliborz, Poland

The filming unit of ‘Fanfic’ seemingly set up camp in Żoliborz as they made the most of its locales to shoot some of the pivotal sequences for the movie. Situated directly to the north of the City Centre on the Vistula River’s left bank, Żoliborz consists of a number of religious sites, monuments, and memorials. Some of them are the Monastery and School of Sisters of the Resurrection, the Polish 1st Armoured Division Monument at Inwalidów Square, and the Memorial stone devoted to Jacek Kuroń in Stefan Żeromski Park.

