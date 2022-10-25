Where Was Netflix’s Hellhole Filmed?

Directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski, Netflix’s ‘Hellhole’ is a Polish horror movie set in 1987 as many people start disappearing in a secluded monastery. In order to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearances in the area, a competent police officer takes on the case and starts scratching the surface. When he digs deeper into the truth about the monastery and its people, he comes across a dark secret about the clergy.

While the suspenseful and horrific narrative makes for a nail-biting and head-scratching watch for the viewers, the use of interesting and suitable locations, including the remote monastery, keeps one guessing where ‘Hellhole’ was actually shot. Well, if you have been wondering the same, you are at the right place because we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

Hellhole Filming Locations

‘Hellhole’ was filmed in its entirety in Poland, specifically in Legnica. As per reports, the principal photography for the horror film commenced in late April 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Situated in Central Europe, Poland is the fifth-most populous member state of the European Union which offers high standards of living, safety, and economic freedom. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse all the specific sites that appear in the Polish movie!

Legnica, Poland

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Hellhole’ were lensed in and around Legnica, a city in southwestern Poland. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few key scenes in and around the condominium complex of Zakaczawie at Kartuska 45/55 in Legnica.

Situated in the central part of Lower Silesia, Legnica is considered a cultural, economic, and academic center in the region, along with Wroclaw. Since the city has rich historical architecture, it makes for a suitable filming site for a production such as ‘Hellhole.’ There are a number of sights of attractions in Legnica, including the Piast Castle, Baroque Old Town Hall, Saint Mary Church, Medieval Chojnów and Głogów Gates, and Former Knight Academy, to name a few.

The city is not just visited by tourists but by filmmakers for shooting purposes as well. Over the years, Legnica has hosted the production of quite a few movies and TV shows apart from ‘Hellhole.’ Some of the notable filming projects that have utilized the locales of the city are ‘Phoenix,’ ‘Jack Strong,’ ‘The Photographer,’ High Water,’ and ‘Komisja morderstw.’

