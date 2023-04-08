Where Was Netflix’s Hunger Filmed?

Directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, Netflix’s ‘Hunger’ is a Thai thriller drama movie that follows a 20-something woman named Aoy who cooks and works at her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of the city. Call it her fortune or misfortune, one day, she serves a delicious meal to a person named Tone who is a young chef working at Thailand’s top luxury Chef’s table, Hunger, run by the celebrated yet infamous chef, Chef Paul. Impressed by Aoy’s creation, Tone offers her an invitation to get out of her family business and spread her wings by joining Hunger.

Upon much consideration, she joins the team, thinking that she has bagged her dream job. However, sooner rather than later, she realizes that she has signed up for the stuff of her nightmares rather than her dreams. Starring Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Nopachai Jayanama, Gunn Svasti, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, and Varit Leesavan, the drama film mostly unfolds in Bangkok, with Aoy running a local restaurant amidst the hustle and bustle of the old town. The sudden transition in the backdrop symbolizes the drastic change in the protagonist’s life. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Hunger’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Hunger Filming Locations

‘Hunger’ was filmed in its entirety in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok and Phuket. Given the fact that the story is based in Thailand, the production team decided to shoot the movie in the Asian country, mostly on location, and keep things authentic and immersive for the viewers. Now, without much ado, let us take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Bangkok, Thailand

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Hunger’ were lensed in and around Bangkok, with the filming unit making the most of the city’s vast and versatile terrains. While many exterior scenes were shot against different backdrops, many interior scenes were supposedly taped in one of the film studios located in Bangkok or surrounding areas.

Moreover, you are likely to spot some iconic landmarks and places of interest in the backdrop of several portions, such as the Grand Palace, the Giant Swing, Taling Chan Floating Market, and Khao San Road. Over the years, Bangkok has hosted the production of numerous film projects besides ‘Hunger,’ including ‘Into the Sun,’ ‘All I See Is You,’ ‘Locked Up,’ and ‘The Serpent.’

Phuket, Thailand

For shooting purposes, the director and his team also traveled to the Southern Thai province of Phuket and recorded several key sequences for the thriller drama film. Leading up to the production, some of the lead actors Aokbab, Peter, and Gunn went through a three-month cooking workshop in order to gain basic culinary skills, including using a knife and deboning fish. In addition, Aokbab trained with Nee to learn street food cooking techniques. As the production team lensed a significant amount of exterior shots in Phuket, you might notice some local attractions in the backdrop, including Two Heroines Monument, Phuket Big Buddha, Old Phuket Town, and Freedom Beach.

Read More: Best Cooking Movies