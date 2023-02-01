Where was Netflix’s Infiesto Filmed?

Written and directed by Patxi Amezcua, Netflix’s ‘Infiesto’ is a Spanish crime thriller movie set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It revolves around the mysterious case of a young woman who appears out of nowhere months after she had been left for dead. So, in order to get to the bottom of this case, two competent detectives — Samuel García and Castro — are called upon the small mining town.

Now, Samuel and Castro follow all the leads they can find regarding the case, only to discover that it was just the tip of the iceberg as there is a much more sinister pattern at play. Given the inclusion of many important themes, including the pandemic and sexist violence against women, the mystery drama holds the attention of the audience from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the setting of the pandemic against the backdrop of a small town is enough to make you scratch your head about its actual filming locations. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Infiesto Filming Locations

‘Infiesto’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, specifically in Asturias and Galicia. As per reports, the principal photography for the Isak Férriz starrer commenced in late October 2021 and wrapped up after about seven weeks, in December of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites where the detectives investigate the case!

Asturias, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Infiesto’ were lensed in Asturias, an autonomous community located in the northwest region of Spain. As the title of the Netflix film suggests, the story is mainly set in Infiesto, which is the reason why the production team chose to shoot several key portions on location in the small mining town itself. Infiesto belongs to the municipality of Piloña, within the Principality of Asturias.

Gijón, the largest city and municipality in terms of population in Asturias, also served as a pivotal production location for the Spanish thriller movie. A part of Green Spain due to all the greenery and lush vegetation, Asturias is also known for several attractions and places of interest, including the Picos de Europa National Park, the Dobra River, the Universidad Laboral de Gijón, St. Thomas of Canterbury church, and the Centro Niemeyer.

Galicia, Spain

Additional portions of ‘Infiesto’ were taped in Galicia, an autonomous community of Spain. The filming unit reportedly set up camp at various sites across Galicia to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, they utilized the premise of Covadonga Avenue and the hermitage of San Amaro in Seoane, which is located in the parish of Meavía in Forcarei, Pontevedra.

Furthermore, in December 2021, the cast and crew members of the Netflix show were spotted shooting some pivotal sequences in and around Hospital San Rafael at Avenida de las Jubias, 82, in A Coruña, the most populated city in the autonomous community of Galicia. Situated in Atlantic Europe, Galicia’s economy is mainly driven by livestock, forestry, textiles, car manufacturing, and fishing. It is also home to several Romanesque churches, such as the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the Ourense Cathedral, Saint John of Caaveiro, and the Church of San Xoán of Portomarín.

