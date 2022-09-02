Where Was Netflix’s Ivy + Bean Filmed?

Based on the eponymous children’s book series by Annie Barrows, Netflix’s ‘Ivy + Bean’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Elissa Down. The narrative follows the imposing and fearless girl named Bean and the quiet and thoughtful girl named Ivy, and the unlikely friendship between the two. At first, when Ivy moves into Bean’s neighborhood, the latter doesn’t think that they can ever be friends. However, she is proved wrong not long after!

Despite their differences, Ivy and Bean discover that an adventure can bring two different people quite close to one another, so much so that they can even become best friends against all odds. When Bean finds out that Ivy is a witch-in-learning, together they work to put a cast on Nancy, Bean’s mean elder sister. The cute narrative about friendship keeps viewers entertained from the beginning to the end, but what makes one wonder are the different locations that appear in the movie. If that’s the case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Ivy + Bean Filming Locations

‘Ivy + Bean’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Greater Vancouver, Squamish, Mission, and Abbotsford. The principal photography for the comedy movie reportedly commenced in late June 2021 and wrapped up in late September of the same year. Thanks to the vast and diverse geography of the Canadian province, British Columbia makes for a prominent production location for different kinds of filming projects, including a movie like ‘Ivy + Bean.’ So, let’s navigate all the specific locations that were utilized to shoot the comedy film!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

A majority of ‘Ivy + Bean’ was lensed across Greater Vancouver, the metropolitan area with Vancouver as its major urban center. In the earlier stages of production, the cast and crew were spotted taping a few sequences for the movie in and around Stanley Park, seemingly in Second Beach. The production team even set up camp in the Vancouver Aquarium at 845 Avison Way in Vancouver and recorded several pivotal interior scenes.

Apart from being a major tourist attraction, the aquarium is also known to be a center for marine research, ocean literacy education, climate activism, conservation, and marine animal rehabilitation. Moreover, during the latter stages of production, one of the studios in the metropolitan area was utilized to lens some important sequences as well.

Other Locations in British Columbia

For shooting a few night scenes, the filming unit of ‘Ivy + Bean’ set up camp in the École Heritage Park Middle School at 33700 Prentis Avenue in the city of Mission. It seems that Mill Lake Park at 32960 Mill Lake Road in the city of Abbotsford was also used as the backdrop of some scenes for the movie. Furthermore, Squamish seemingly served as another one of the prominent filming sites.

