Where Was Netflix’s Maldivas Filmed?

Created by Natalia Klein, Brasilian original series ‘Maldivas’ brings elements of comedy-drama and mystery together to present its dramatic tale of genealogies. The protagonist of the Netflix series is Liz, a woman on a mission. Her mother died under mysterious circumstances, and following the trail of the past, Liz heads to Rio de Janeiro, charting troubled waters. She moves into a posh condo community, where she meets its quirky residents. Most of the movie supposedly unfolds in Rio de Janeiro, presenting some great shots of the beaches. However, you must wonder where the series is filmed. If you are curious, we are all willing to answer.

Maldivas Filming Locations

‘Maldivas’ is filmed in and around Brazil, mainly in Rio de Janeiro. The movie is an original Brazilian production, with most of the cast and crew members hailing from the country. José Alvarenga Jr., the director of ‘Supermax,’ came on board to direct several episodes. In contrast, Daniel Flaksman, the art director of ‘The Expendables’ and ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,’ joined the team as the art director.

The country offers a vibrant indigenous culture and is one of the most critical biodiversity hotspots in the world. Filming in the Latin American country comes relatively cheap. Moreover, Brazilian cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo offer additional tax incentive programs to encourage filming in the country. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Filming mostly goes underway in Rio de Janeiro, a vast coastal city in Brazil famous for its vibrant culture. The cast and crew set up base in the city, roaming around the streets and visiting landmark architectures. Some filming takes place on the vast beaches, which are amongst the most important tourist destinations that the city has to offer. The Copacabana and Ipanema beaches in the city offer ideal sunbathing and surfing conditions.

The Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado is one of the most iconic statues of Jesus Christ in the world, and it gives the city its identity. The favelas (colorful shanty towns along the slants of the mountains) ooze intoxicating energy. You can see children playing with balls in the corners of these towns. The city attracts most of its touristy crowd during the brassy Carnaval Festival. The festival entails a parade with glittery costumes, samba dance, parade carriages, and a dazzling ambiance.

