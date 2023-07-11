Where Was Netflix’s Mr. Car and the Knights Templar Filmed?

Helmed by Antoni Nykowski, Netflix’s ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ is a Polish family adventure drama movie that focuses on an art historian named Tomasz who comes across an ancient Templar cross. Now, in order to learn and unlock all the secrets associated with the relic, he must join forces with and follow a group of adventurers.

Originally titled ‘Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze,’ the family movie features compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Mateusz Janicki, Sandra Drzymalska, Maria Dębska, Jacek Beler, and Anna Dymna. Since the film involves the usage of several interesting locations, the ancient interiors and the modern exteriors of the cityscape, it is natural for the audience to wonder where ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar Filming Locations

‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ was filmed in its entirety in Poland, particularly in Pomeranian Voivodeship and Warsaw. The principal photography for the adventure film seemingly commenced in the second half of 2022 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

The production team set up camp in Pomeranian Voivodeship AKA Pomorskie Region to lens several pivotal sequences for ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar.’ To be specific, the town of Malbork in the voivodeship served as one of the filming sites of the action movie. Known for its historical and cultural value, Malbork is home to several landmarks and attractions that you might be able to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes. They are the Malbork Castle, Gothic town hall, Baroque Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery, and Monument of Polish King Casimir IV Jagiellon.

Warsaw, Poland

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ also traveled to the capital of Poland, that is, Warsaw AKA the Capital City of Warsaw. Situated in east-central Poland, on the River Vistula, Warsaw’s locales feature heavily in various scenes of the movie. The cast and crew members were spotted by many locals and passersby in October 2022 as they were shooting some key portions for the Mateusz Janicki starrer.

Even though most of the interior scenes were taped inside actual properties and establishments, there is a possibility that some of them were shot in a film studio situated in and around Warsaw. As far as the exterior shots are concerned, they were recorded on location, showcasing the cityscape. Thus, the viewers will likely spot several popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of some scenes, including the Royal Castle, Main Market Square, Nicolaus Copernicus Monument, the Royal Route, and Wilanów Palace. Furthermore, Warsaw has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows over the years. Some notable ones include ‘On the Silver Globe,’ ‘Spies of Warsaw,’ ‘Persona Non Grata,’ and ‘Behind the Blue Door.’

