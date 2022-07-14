Where Was Netflix’s Persuasion Filmed?

Based on Jane Austen’s eponymous novel, ‘Persuasion’ is a romantic drama movie helmed by Carrie Cracknell that revolves around Anne Elliot who is a rebellious young woman with a modern outlook on life. She lives with her snobby family and is about to face bankruptcy. If that was not enough to make her life difficult, Anne’s life turns further upside down when the handsome man, Fredrick Wentworth, returns to her life. Eight years ago, she was persuaded not to marry him and forced to send him away.

However, now that Fredrick crashes right back into Anne’s life, she has a decision to make — to either keep her past behind her or to listen to her heart this time around and seize this second chance at true love. The romantic narrative is complemented by dramatic performances from a star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, and Yolanda Kettle. Apart from the enthralling storyline, what intrigues many viewers are the locations that appear in the movie, mainly due to the setting of the Georgian era. So, if you are wondering about the actual production sites utilized for the Netflix film, worry not because we have got you covered!

Persuasion Filming Locations

‘Persuasion’ was lensed entirely in England, particularly in Bath, London, and the county of Dorset. The principal photography for the Dakota Johnson-starrer commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Located in the United Kingdom, England consists of a large number of palaces, monuments, and halls from different eras. These historic landmarks made it easier for the production team of the movie to recreate the Georgian era and depict it as authentically as they did in the movie. Now, let’s navigate the specific sites where the romantic drama was filmed!

Bath, England

A majority of the scenes for ‘Persuasion’ were taped in Bath, the largest city in the county of Somerset, England. Several pivotal sequences were lensed in Bath Street, where several shops were transformed into shops from the Georgian era. A part of the building used by Primark was also converted into a milliner’s shop with the name “Madame Lefroy.” The production team even recorded a few scenes in the nearby street named Hot Bath Street.

Additional exterior portions of the film were captured in other streets of the city, including Brock Street and Upper Church Street. Moreover, the historical landmark of The Gravel Walk at 1-2 Queen’s Parade Pl in Bath also served as a prominent filming site for the movie. The cast and crew of ‘Persuasion’ also set up camp on the premise of The Royal Crescent Hotel at 16 Royal Crescent in Bath. The scene where Anne and Lady Russell indulge in a heart-to-heart was filmed with the beautiful property in the backdrop. To round it off, here is a little fun fact for you, what makes Bath an apt location for filming the novel-based movie is the fact that Jane Austen used to live in the city for some time in real life.

Prep work in Bath for the filming of Persuasion with Dakota Johnson. Imagine if this was your job! pic.twitter.com/TWrBObSLD1 — 🌱Lauren Knapman (@Dorkfeatures) June 23, 2021

Other Locations in England

A few portions of the romantic film were lensed in Lyme Regis, a town in the western region of Dorset, England. In fact, in mid-June 2021, cast and crew members were spotted filming some sequences in the town along the famous harbor wall called The Cobb. To tape some more scenes for ‘Persuasion,’ the production team even traveled to London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Best Movies Based on Novels