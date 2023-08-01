Where Was Netflix’s Soulcatcher Filmed?

Co-written and helmed by Daniel Markowicz, Netflix’s ‘Soulcatcher’ is a Polish action thriller movie that follows a military contractor named Kiel who used to fight terrorism working for Polish services but now he works with a private military company. He, along with his brother Piotr, accepts a mission in a country that is ruled by a local warlord. Their mission is to get their hands on a weapon that has the ability to turn people into savage killers.

Unfortunately, when Piotr falls victim to the device, Kiel seeks revenge and embarks on a challenging mission. Featuring brilliant performances by Piotr Witkowski, Jacek Koman, Jacek Poniedzialek, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Aleksandra Adamska, and Vansh Luthra, the action movie unfolds in a variety of settings as Kiel travels to different locations for his mission. Thus, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Soulcatcher’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Soulcatcher Filming Locations

‘Soulcatcher’ was supposedly filmed entirely in Poland, across different locales, especially in the countryside and mountains. Given the vastness and versatility of the landscape that Poland offers, it makes the European country a suitable filming site for different productions, including ‘Soulcatcher.’ So, let’s traverse all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix movie!

Poland

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Soulcatcher’ were seemingly lensed in different parts of Poland, with the production team setting up camp at various kinds of terrains to shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops. The scenes involving the lush green mountains, plane runway, and several other landscapes were possibly mostly taped on location. However, to shoot a few key sequences, the filming unit might have utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in Poland.

The Indian actor Vansh Luthra, who portrays one of the leading roles of a Sikh soldier in the movie, sat in an interview with Indulge Express in July 2023. After talking about how he bagged this role, despite hundreds of actors auditioning for the role in Warsaw, he shared his method of preparation for the big role. He said, “I had intense combat training, firearms training, as I had to play an elite soldier. I also worked out quite hard during the months before the filming.”

Vansh added, “I had a lot of action scenes, and I carry a gun mostly throughout the film. Also, I had to jump in a running airplane on a runway that too without any harness, which eventually flies after I jump into it. We probably did the take at least seven times. Also, for the role of the Sikh character, I didn’t shave or cut any hair from my body to play the role as truthfully as possible.”

