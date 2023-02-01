Where Was Netflix’s Stromboli Filmed?

Based on the 2018 eponymous novel by Saskia Noort, Netflix’s ‘Stromboli’ is a Dutch drama movie directed by Michiel van Erp that follows a recently divorced woman named Sara who finds herself in a difficult situation after getting out of her marriage and has a fight with her daughter. To break free from all the troubles in her life temporarily, she books herself a self-help retreat on an idyllic volcanic island. However, soon, when the guru and the group of suffering individuals indulge in role-playing and exercises, Sara’s vacation turns into something she never imagined.

The dramatic narrative is complemented by the brilliant onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Elise Schaap, Tim McInnerny, Christian Hillborg, and Pieter Embrechts, all of whom enhance the quality of the narrative even further. Moreover, the scenic location of the volcanic island against the backdrop of the open waters is enough to have one wondering where ‘Stromboli’ was actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Stromboli Filming Locations

‘Stromboli’ was filmed in Italy and Netherlands, particularly in Stromboli and North Holland. The principal photography for the drama movie commenced in early November 2021 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. However, the production team seemingly got back to work to record a few additional portions in January 2022. Now, without wasting any time, let’s follow Sara on her temporary getaway and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix movie!

Stromboli, Italy

Given the fact that the story is mostly set in Stromboli, an island located off the north coast of Sicily, the filming unit chose to shoot most of of ‘Stromboli’ on the same picturesque island to provide a more immersive experience to the viewers and to keep things as authentic as possible.

Situated in the Tyrrhenian Sea, the island is also home to one of the four active volcanoes in Italy, Mount Stromboli, which is mentioned several times throughout the movie. It is known to have erupted many times in the past and is deemed active constantly with minor eruptions. Due to the fact that the eruptions are visible from various points on the island as well as the surrounding sea, it is also known as the Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.

North Holland, Netherlands

Additional portions of ‘Stromboli’ were seemingly taped in North Holland, a province located in the northwestern part of the Netherlands. In January 2022, the cast and crew members were possibly spotted recording a few scenes in the village and seaside resort of Bergen aan Zee, which is located on the North Sea coast within the province. Situated between the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, the IJsselmeer, and the Markermeer, North Holland consists of a significant portion of polder land that is situated below sea level.

