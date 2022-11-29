Where Was Netflix’s The Lost Patient Filmed?

Based on a comic strip titled ‘Le Patient’ by Timothé Le Boucher, Netflix’s ‘The Lost Patient’ (originally titled ‘Le Patient’) is a psychological thriller film co-written and directed by Christophe Charrier. The narrative follows the 19-year-old Thomas who wakes up in a hospital bed from a coma three years after his family, except his sister Laura who is currently missing, was murdered in front of him. However, no matter how hard he tries, he can neither remember what exactly happened on that tragic day nor who is responsible for the massacre.

With the help of his psychologist Anna, Thomas embarks on a journey down memory lane and his psyche to uncover the dark truth behind his family’s gory murder. Featuring stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Txomin Vergez, Clotilde Hesme, Rebecca Williams, and Audrey Dana, the suspense surrounding the gruesome event keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, the relatively darker undertone reflects the dark themes and complements the different locations of the movie. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious to know all about the filming sites. In that case, we have got you covered!

The Lost Patient Filming Locations

‘The Lost Patient’ was filmed in its entirety in France, specifically in Puy-de-Dome. The principal photography for the murder mystery movie took place in late 2021, supposedly between November and December 2021. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Puy-de-Dome, France

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Lost Patient’ were reportedly lensed in Puy-de-Dome, a department in France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Primarily, the production team set up camp in and around Clermont-Ferrand, the prefecture or capital of the department. Apart from several exterior shots across the city, they also seemingly shot some key scenes in Hospital Center Sainte-Marie at 33 Rue Gabriel Péri in Clermont-Ferrand.

Furthermore, a property atop the hills and overlooking the city in the commune of Durtol possibly served as a filming site for the French movie as well. As per reports, another hospital, Centre Hospitalier Etienne Clementel, was used for shooting purposes. It is located right outside the commune of Enval and in Châtel-Guyon.

Puy-de-Dome is visited by many tourists every year, but the department is frequented by several filmmakers as well. As a matter of fact, over the years, Puy-de-Dome has hosted the production of many filming projects, besides ‘The Lost Patient.’ Some of the notable ones are ‘The Double Life of Véronique,’ ‘The Bride,’ ‘Families,’ and ‘Nobody’s Hero.’

