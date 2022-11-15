Where Was Netflix’s The Wonder Filmed?

Based on the 2016 eponymous novel by Emma Donoghue, Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’ is a period drama movie co-written and directed by Sebastián Lelio. The narrative is set in the early 160s and follows an 11-year-old girl named Anna O’Donnell who stops eating but manages to stay alive and well even after months. To gain more perspective on this miraculous case, an English nurse named Lib Wright is sent to the isolated village and observe the young girl closely. Along with her, several tourists and pilgrims gather around to get a glimpse of the girl who is said to survive on manna from heaven.

However, as Lib spends more time in the village with Anna, some ominous and dark secrets unfold. The psychological thriller features stellar performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy, and Elaine Cassidy, enhancing the narrative and keeping the viewers hooked. At the same time, the setting of 1862 with the open green fields in the backdrop is bound to make one wonder where ‘The Wonder’ was actually shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Wonder Filming Locations

‘The Wonder’ was filmed entirely in Ireland, particularly in Dublin and County Wicklow. As per reports, the principal photography for the drama movie commenced in August 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in late September of the same year. Ireland’s drastic weather changes and complicated terrain made the production quite difficult, but what challenged Florence Pugh (Lib Wright) were the animal co-stars on set.

In November 2022, Pugh gave an interview on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ where she explained a somewhat funny incident that took place during the shooting of the movie. She said, “I had a very simple scene where I had to walk across, just walk across the road like that, just walk but with really intense facial expressions going on. And as I was walking past this sheep, the sheep wouldn’t move out of the way. So I, like, gently patted the bum, and that sheep went ‘Rrr!’ And then another sheep next to it went like, ‘Rrr!’ and then that sheep ran into me. I flipped over the sheep and went straight down into cowpat. It was like full-on mud. It was great.” Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix film!

Dublin, Ireland

Many pivotal portions of ‘The Wonder’ were lensed in and around Dublin, the capital and largest city of Ireland. Located at the mouth of the River Liffey, Dublin is considered a center for arts, culture, education, administration, and industry. It is home to several tourist attractions, such as Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, Trinity College Dublin, the Ha’penny Bridge, and Christ Church Cathedral. Over the years, it has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘Braveheart,’ ‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ ‘Normal People,’ and ‘Penny Dreadful.’

County Wicklow, Ireland

Additional portions for ‘The Wonder’ were taped in County Wicklow, the 15th largest county of Ireland by population. During the early stages of shooting, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few important sequences in and around Hollywood, a village in the western portion of County Wicklow. Given the presence of several green and open fields, it makes for a suitable filming site for a movie like ‘The Wonder.’

