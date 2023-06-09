Where Was Netflix’s The Wonder Weeks Filmed?

Originally titled ‘Oei, Ik Groei!,’ Netflix’s ‘The Wonder Weeks’ is a Dutch comedy-drama movie that revolves around three young couples who attempt to navigate the tough waters of parenthood. Anne is a career-oriented woman who realizes that life changes completely after having a baby, as the responsibility taints her relationship with her husband Barry. To do something about this, she joins a society for mothers called the Mama for Mamas club, headed by Kim. When it comes to Kim, she is raising two children with her partner Roos with the help of their friend named Kaj. Just like Anne and Barry, things are far from fine between Kim and Roos as well.

In the same club, Anne meets Ilse, who also has a fair share of challenges with her husband Sabri. Their main struggle is the cultural clash they face as they wish to raise their child in their own different ways, which is further aggravated when his mother moves in with them. Helmed by Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest, the film features hilarious onscreen performances from talented Dutch cast members, including Sallie Harmsen, Soy Kroon, Yolanthe Cabau, Iliass Ojja, Sarah Chronis, and Katja Schuurman. As the three couples explore the terrains of parenthood in different settings, viewers are likely to be interested in knowing where ‘The Wonder Weeks’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Wonder Weeks Filming Locations

‘The Wonder Weeks’ was filmed in its entirety in the Netherlands, specifically in and around Amsterdam. The principal photography for the comedy-drama film seemingly commenced in early September 2022 and wrapped up in late October of the same year. Also known as Holland, the Netherlands is situated in northwestern Europe with a few overseas territories in the Caribbean. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations where the protagonists deal with the challenges of parenthood in the Netflix movie!

Amsterdam, Netherlands

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Wonder Weeks’ were reportedly lensed in Amsterdam as the filming unit traveled across the capital of the Netherlands and made the most of its neighborhoods and streets for shooting purposes. In particular, the locales of the vibrant neighborhood of Westerpark served as one of the primary production locations for the comedy movie. This neighborhood is known for its lush green spaces, crafts markets, independent shops, iconic architecture, and an active nightlife scene, all of which might be evident in the movie.

It is a high possibility that the production team utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in the city, especially to tape some important interior scenes. On the other hand, most of the exterior shots were supposedly captured on location in different parts of Amsterdam. So, you might spot a few popular tourist destinations and landmarks in the backdrop of several portions. Some notable ones are the Oude Kerk, the Museumplein, the Royal Palace of Amsterdam, the Stedelijk Museum, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Stadsschouwburg of Amsterdam.

