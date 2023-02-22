Where Was Netflix’s We Have a Ghost Filmed?

Based on the 2017 short story titled ‘Ernest’ by Geoff Manaugh, Netflix’s ‘We Have a Ghost’ is a horror comedy movie that follows a family that moves into a new property only to find out that it is haunted by a ghost named Ernest. Realizing that the ghost is far from dangerous, Kevin captures his mother coming face-to-face with the ghost on camera and uploads it on the internet, making his entire family internet sensations overnight. However, when Kevin and Ernest start scratching the surface of the latter’s mysterious past, they are targeted by the CIA.

The family adventure film features impressive onscreen performances from renowned actors such as David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Jennifer Coolidge, and Tig Notaro. While the comedic narrative keeps the viewers entertained from the beginning to the end, the use of some contrasting locations, including the eerie house the family moves into, is bound to make one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘We Have a Ghost.’ If you have been wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

We Have a Ghost Filming Locations

‘We Have a Ghost’ was filmed in its entirety in Louisiana, specifically in Ascension Parish and New Orleans. As per reports, the principal photography for the David Harbour starrer commenced in July 2021. However, after a few weeks into the shooting, the production was paused in August 2021 due to the landfall of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

After things settled down and came back to normalcy, the filming unit returned to work in October 2021 and finally wrapped up the shooting in November of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix film!

Ascension Parish, Louisiana

Many pivotal sequences for ‘We Have a Ghost’ were lensed in Ascension Parish, a parish located in Louisiana and a part of the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area. The city and parish seat of Ascension Parish, Donaldsonville, served as one of the primary production locations for the horror comedy movie. A few scenes for the film were seemingly recorded in and around Lemann Memorial Center at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville.

During the production process, the cast and crew members were reportedly spotted shooting various key portions on Railroad Avenue from Mississippi Street to near Louisiana Square in the downtown historic district of Donaldsonville. They also utilized the locales around Mississippi Street from Railroad Avenue’s 100 block to the 600 block of the avenue.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Additional portions of ‘We Have a Ghost’ were also taped in New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana and the 12th most populous city in the Southeastern portion of the country. From the looks of it, the production team supposedly traveled across the city to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops.

Located in the Mississippi River Delta, New Orleans or NOLA is popular for its Creole cuisines, annual celebrations and festivals (like Mardi Gras), unique dialects, and music. Moreover, it is often referred to as Hollywood South because of its significance in the pop culture and film industry. The city is home to many attractions and landmarks, which attract millions of tourists each year; some of the popular ones are Magazine Street, Canal Street, the French Market, the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, the New Orleans African American Museum, and the Confederate Memorial Hall Museum.

Read More: Best Horror Comedy Movies of All Time