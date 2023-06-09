Where Was Netflix’s You Do You Filmed?

Based on the 2019 book titled ‘Merve Kült’ by Ceylan Naz Baycan, Netflix’s ‘You Do You’ is a Turkish romantic comedy movie directed by Cemal Alpan that chronicles the life of Merve, who makes the difficult decision of leading a bohemian life. But things get even tougher when the bohemian life doesn’t choose her back, as she is close to being evicted from her apartment and being totally broke. To save her life from falling apart, she comes up with an idea for a new dating app, which brings a positive change in her life all of a sudden.

At the same time, Merve gets lucky enough to find herself a new job and begins working under a very special boss named Anil Gürman. Originally titled ‘Merve Kült,’ the rom-com film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented Turkish cast members, comprising Ahsen Eroğlu, Ozan Dolunay, Zuhal Olcay, Ferit Aktuğ, Esra Akkaya, and Arif Pişkin. The constant change of locations in the backdrop — Merve’s apartment and her new office — symbolizes the transition in the life of the protagonist. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘You Do You’ was shot, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

You Do You Filming Locations

‘You Do You’ was filmed entirely in Turkey, particularly in and around Istanbul. From what it seems, the principal photography for the comedy movie probably took place in the spring of 2022, around March and April of the same year. So, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix movie!

Istanbul, Turkey

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘You Do You’ were lensed in Istanbul, the cultural, economic, and historic hub of Turkey. The city is known to be the home of the headquarters of various Turkish companies, making up for more than thirty percent of Turkey’s economy and hence, making it the main financial center of the country. This aspect of Istanbul, along with its vast and versatile terrains, is what makes it a suitable filming site for a production such as the Ahsen Eroğlu starrer.

While most of the interior scenes were seemingly taped on location, some of them might have been shot on a sound stage of one of the film studios in and around Istanbul. As for the exterior shots, they possibly managed to capture the cultural and historical beauty of the city as Merve goes from one place to another. So, there is a high chance that you might be able to spot some popular landmarks and attractions in the backdrop. Some are the Galata Tower, Taksim Square, Levent business district, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and the Maiden’s Tower.

Read More: Best Turkish Shows on Netflix