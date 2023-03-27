Where Was Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Filmed?

‘Not Another Teen Movie’ moves away from euphemism and sums up its plot within the title. A teen romance parody film directed by Joel Gallen, released in 2001 and features Chyler Leigh, Chris Evans, Jaime Pressly, and Eric Christian Olsen. Following the lives of students in the stereotypical high school community of Southern California, the movie focuses on key tropes followed in the movies of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Loosely based on the plot of ‘She’s All That,’ ‘Varsity Blues,’ ‘10 Things I Hate About You’, ‘Can’t Hardly Wait, and ‘Pretty in Pink, the movie mocks the tropes followed in any average teen movie.

The film focuses on the lives of high school students Jake, Janey, and their peers who try to maintain the status quo. As such, the movie easily encapsulates the persistent illusion of cliques in college and high school created by teen movies. By altering the appearance of the high school outcast and turning a ‘nerd’ into a prom queen, the film keeps viewers hooked with its stereotypical storyline that takes viewers on a journey of the bustle of high school. The locations used in the film piqued the interest of many, and hence, we found out more about the same.

Not Another Teen Movie Filming Locations

The film was shot primarily across California and emanates the essence of a stereotypical high school teen movie. Featuring an ensemble cast and the lives of young students, the production began on February 21, 2001, and the principal photography was done by April 27, 2001. Let us delve deeper into the details of the filming sites.

Monrovia, California

A portion of ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ was shot in the city of Monrovia, in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County in California. With the majority of the scenes shot to amplify the setting of a traditional high school, the Monrovia High School at 845 West Colorado Boulevard helped serve as the site for the filming of several sequences. The scenes set in the football stadium, the high school cafeteria, the school’s exterior, and even the hallways were reportedly shot in Monrovia.

Santa Monica, California

“The Prom Tonight” song and dance sequence begins with a shot of Jake along the Santa Monica Pier, particularly Rae’s Restaurant at 2901 Pico Boulevard. Relaying the essence of a standard teen rom-com with an emotionally torn protagonist, the squawking of the seagulls adds yet another humorous tone to the infamous lyrics sung at the Santa Monica pier by Jake.

Tujunga, California

To perfectly encapsulate the essence of youth movies, the location of Torrance High School, 2200 West Carson Street at El Prado Avenue in south Los Angeles, helped serve as the perfect site for teens to fulfill their skewed aspirations. Also used as the filming site for ‘She’s All That,’ the location helped embody the parody seamlessly.

Torrance, California

Similarly, the Verdugo Hills High School at 10625 Plainview Avenue in Tunjunga, which is also the filming site for the ‘80s classic ‘Heathers,’ served as the perfect stand-in for John Hughes High School in the film, helping the production team epitomize the essence of every youth movie shot in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Long Beach, California

The house-party scene shot at 4160 Country Club, Long Beach, in Los Angeles, adds another layer of common sequences seen in teen romances. Another location showcasing Jake’s house was also Patrick Swazye’s mansion in Donnie Darko, located at 4254 Country Club Drive, Long Beach.

Other Locations in Los Angeles, California

The highlight of any teen movie is its prom. Naturally, the wood-paneled ballroom of Park Plaza Hotel at 607 South Park View Street in Los Angeles helped create the perfect sequence. As one of the most used locations in LA, the former Elks Building, built in the 1920s, helped serve as the exclusive site for the filming of the hotel where the Senior prom is held.

No standard teen rom-com is complete without its end, culminating in a chase and the protagonist professing his love. Naturally, when Jake arrives at the airport to stop Janey from leaving the country for an art school in Paris, the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) serves as the perfect backdrop.

Adding to the scene is Molly Ringwald’s cameo and making ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ one of the greatest parodies ever. The Sony Pictures Studios at 10202 West, Washington Boulevard in Culver City, were used to enhance the production value and showcase several of the movie’s interior scenes.

