Where Was One True Loves Filmed?

Based on the 2016 eponymous novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, ‘One True Loves’ is a romantic drama movie helmed by Andy Fickman that centers on a woman named Emma who finds herself in a dilemma to choose between her first love and new love. She and Jesse lead quite a picture-perfect life, but only until the latter disappears following a tragic helicopter crash. To begin afresh and sort her life out together again, Emma moves to another city, and after four years, she crosses paths with her old best friend named Sam. As they spend more time together, they become inseparable and engaged.

However, things get complicated when Emma receives a phone call from Jesse out of nowhere, informing her that he is alive and well. Now, she must decide between her husband and fiancé and break someone’s heart. Starring Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey, and Tom Everett Scott, the movie unfolds in a variety of locations, including Singapore, Bangkok, and Rome, as Emma and Jesse travel around the world. But she moves to Massachusetts and settles there after her husband’s disappearance, which is where she meets Sam. So, with so many locations at play, you are likely to wonder where ‘One True Loves’ was filmed. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

One True Loves Filming Locations

‘One True Loves’ was filmed in North Carolina and Massachusetts, particularly in New Hanover County and Acton. As per reports, the principal photography for the romantic comedy movie commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so, in November of the same year. The makers’ original plan was to shoot the Andy Fickman directorial entirely in Massachusetts, but by August 2021, they were considering South Carolina as a better option.

However, things changed when the studio failed to secure insurance because of the state’s low vaccination rates and high COVID-19 cases. After all the considerations, they finally decided to tape most of the movie in North Carolina. Now, without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the romantic movie!

New Hanover County, North Carolina

The locales of New Hanover County feature in ‘One True Loves’ and seemingly stood in for different locations around the world as Emma and Jesse travel to some exotic destinations in the movie. In October 2021, several locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members lensing a key sequence around 1938 South Live Oak Parkway in the city of Wilmington.

According to reports, the scene recorded in this particular area involved a news crew covering a reunion between two people, one of whom had been missing. Moreover, the town of Wrightsville Beach, which is situated just east of Wilmington, served as yet another important filming site for ‘One True Loves.’ To be specific, Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier at 23 East Salisbury Street in Wrightsville Beach features in a few scenes.

Acton, Massachusetts

The filming unit reportedly traveled to the town of Acton in Massachusetts to shoot some key portions of ‘One True Love.’ It seems that some of the scenes that are set in Massachusetts were taped on location in this town. There are several points of interest that you might spot in the backdrop of a few sequences. They are Jones Tavern, the Faulkner House and Mills, and Town Center.

Read More: Is One True Loves Based on a True Story?