Where Was Paint Filmed?

Written and directed by Brit McAdams, ‘Paint’ is a comedy-drama movie that follows a professional painter named Carl Nargle (a fictional character inspired by Bob Ross), who has hosted Vermont’s number-one painting show for almost three decades now. So, naturally, he believes in his skills and brush strokes, convinced that he has all the necessary qualities — a signature perm, custom van, and fans going ballistic on every single stroke of his brush. However, things take an unexpected turn in Carl’s life when the station eventually hires a younger and better painter who steals everything and everyone he holds dear and close to his heart.

Spiraling down and losing control, Carl attempts to retain the reputation that he built for decades. Starring Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Ciara Renée, Stephen Root, and Wendi McLendon-Covey, the comedy film involves a bunch of paintings and canvases that Carl works on in his workstation. The paintings somewhat symbolize the picture-perfect life that he leads which gets turned upside down when he gets replaced with someone younger and better than him. But when he goes on to spoil his paintings, it tends to reflect the turmoil in his life. All these metaphorical visuals set against some interesting locations make one wonder where ‘Paint’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Paint Filming Locations

‘Paint’ was filmed in its entirety in New York, especially in Saratoga County, Albany, and Lake Luzerne. As per reports, the principal photography for the drama film commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Although the story is set in 1970s Vermont, the production team decided to shoot the film in different parts of New York State, which was redecorated aptly. Now, without further ado, allow us to fill you in on all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Owen Wilson starrer!

Saratoga County, New York

A majority of ‘Paint’ was filmed in Saratoga County, with the production team primarily utilizing the locales of the city of Saratoga Springs. The barbershop scenes were reportedly lensed in Lucy’s Bar at 5 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs before Lucy’s was opened. On the other hand, Desperate Annie’s at 12 Caroline Street in the city served as the town water cooler in the comedy film. Moreover, Olde Bryan Inn at 123 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs is where the date scene with an aggressive fan was recorded. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted taping various important scenes outside Spot Coffee at 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs, and around the Railroad Place.

According to reports, they even set up camp in Lincoln Baths at 65 South Broadway. In Saratoga Springs, numerous other locations feature in the film, including Division Street, Railroad Run, and Circular Street. For taping the scenes involving Carl’s art studio, the production team utilized a barn in Greenfield Center, a hamlet in Saratoga County located a few miles northwest of Saratoga Springs. The Spa City and surrounding areas have hosted the production of many movies over the years. So, besides ‘Paint,’ its locales have been featured in ‘A Dog Year,’ ‘Virgin Alexander,’ and ‘Toga.’

Other Locations in New York

The filming unit also traveled to other locations in New York to lens some additional portions for ‘Paint.’ For instance, the capital city of New York and the seat of Albany County, that is, Albany served as one of the important filming sites for the Brit McAdams directorial. Furthermore, the director and his team even set up camp in and around Hidden Lake Girl Scout Camp at 1799 NY-9N Scenic in the town of Lake Luzerne.

