Where Was Police Academy (1984) Filmed?

Hugh Wilson, the director of ‘Blast from the Past,’ helmed the uproarious comedy movie ‘Police Academy.’ The silly 1984 comedy follows a premise where the titular police academy issues a notice too reasonable to be true. The statement expresses interest in taking in any recruit under the sun if they hold the secret wish to become a police officer. As people from all walks of life turn up at the academy, the endeavor heads south.

The crude and deliberately sophomoric comic venture may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but some gags still evoke laughter. The movie’s popularity would lead to six sequels, together forming the ‘Police Academy’ franchise. The narrative takes us to a city with no name, and the titular academy plays a pivotal role in the unfolding drama. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed. In that case, allow us to lead you to the places.

Police Academy Filming Locations

‘Police Academy’ was filmed in its entirety in and around Ontario, especially Toronto. Principal photography commenced on May 30, 1983, getting wrapped up by July 14, 1983. Michael D. Margulies, the cinematographer of ‘Dirty Mary Crazy Larry’ and ‘The Baby,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, Trevor Williams, production designer of ‘The Changeling‘ and ‘The Silent Partner,’ took care of the production design chore. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Toronto, Ontario

Most of the movie was filmed in the Canadian province of Ontario, especially in Toronto, the capital of the province and a major Canadian metropolis by Lake Ontario. The crew charted the whole extent of the city, filming scenes in several lesser-known locations. An establishment at 81 Elsfield Road in the Etobicoke district of Toronto gives the appearance of the Fackler house in the film. The Academy grounds constitute a significant setting for parts of the drama. The scenes were filmed on the premises of Humber College, an educational institution located at 3199 Lake Shore Boulevard in the Etobicoke district of Toronto.

The campus, situated at the city’s west end, is also known as the Lakeshore campus. Hightower takes his driving lesson from Mahoney outside 2983 Lakeshore Boulevard West, not far from the academy. The riot scenes were meanwhile lensed in the hip Kensington Market. The bohemian neighborhood of Toronto houses quaint shops and cafes that attract artists and tourists from all over the world. Valet Mahoney’s parking lot happens to be one of the parking facilities of Simcoe Place, on Simcoe Street in Toronto.

The Blue Oyster Bar is entirely fictional, and the scenes were lensed at Silver Dollar Room. A cheap bar once located at 486 Spadina Avenue in Toronto, the venue has been out of order for a while. The crew also lensed some scenes from the Toy Factory Lofts, a collection of apartment buildings located at 43 Hanna Avenue in Toronto. Significantly, the loft roof was suitable for the climactic rooftop sequence. Barbara’s Kodak booth is also not an actual photo booth.

The scenes were filmed in the car park near the Dollerama discount store off 449 Carlaw Avenue in downtown Toronto. For those who know what happened to Barbara’s photo booth, the scenes took place on the Cherry Street Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge, a lift bridge situated in the industrial Port Lands area. The crew took hostage at the Lakeshore Studio to film several interior sequences. A production facility once located at 2264 Lake Shore Boulevard West in Etobicoke, the place is now a condominium. Lastly, filming also took place in Brampton, a city in the Greater Toronto Area around 44 kilometers far from downtown Toronto.

