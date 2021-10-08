Where Was Premonition Filmed?

Helmed by Mennan Yapo and starring the ever-graceful Sandra Bullock in the lead role, ‘Premonition’ is a bleak and brooding 2007 supernatural thriller movie that attempts to immerse the audience in the mind of its protagonist. In the film, Jim and Linda are going through a rough patch in their marriage.

While Jim is away on a business tour, Linda gets the devastating news of her husband’s death, only to find him alive and sipping his coffee the following day. Is Linda dreaming, or is Jim really dead? The tale unfolds through the eyes of an unreliable narrator, as it urges the audience to keep guessing. Most of the story unfolds in a picturesque small-town setting, and if you seek to identify the places where the movie was shot, let us give you a detailed tour.

Premonition Filming Locations

‘Premonition’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in the southeastern state of Louisiana. Filming reportedly commenced on February 6, 2006, and was wrapped up within a strict schedule of forty-five days. Despite the production facing quite a few hardships, the cast and crew managed to conclude the filming on time.

Louisiana features an array of landscapes that cater to film and TV productions. However, the region was itself dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when this movie was in production. Therefore, the cast and crew had to face some serious difficulties, but they mitigated all of these hurdles in the end. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was shot!

New Orleans, Louisiana

The director initially opted to commence filming in New Orleans, but the city and the surrounding areas were devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Although most of the scenes were filmed elsewhere in places less affected by the hurricane, some interior scenes were shot at the then-developing sound stages of the short-lived LIFT (Louisiana Institute of Film Technology) initiative called Film Factory. The studio was once located west of the French Quarter in downtown New Orleans. Touted as “Hollywood outside Hollywood,” it caused enough uproar to bring the local industry of Louisiana back on track following the disaster. Still, the plan was ultimately shelved due to controversy involving the authorities.

Shreveport, Louisiana

Most of the exterior sequences of the film were shot in and around Shreveport, a teeming city in the northwestern part of the state. While filming one of the scenes, Sandra Bullock accidentally injured herself, so the director worked her Tetanus dose into the script. The hospital Emergency Room shown in the movie was an abandoned second-floor ICU, which the scouting team stumbled upon while looking for places ideal for shooting.

The movie was filmed in continuity, and thus lead actress Bullock had to sit with the crew every day to get an update on her sequences. A few scenes were also filmed in the Highland and South Highlands neighborhoods of Shreveport. Most of the premonition scenes were filmed in the township of Minden, located about 30 miles east of Shreveport.

Claiborne Parish, Louisiana

The highway shown in the film, which is supposed to be the fictional “east-west” US Highway 57 (the real one is north-south), is actually Louisiana Highway 2. The scene where Jim has a car accident was filmed at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 2 & Webb Country Road in the Claiborne Parish area of Louisiana. Formed in 1828, the parish derived its name from the first governor of the state, William C. C. Claiborne.

