Where Was Rescued by Ruby Filmed?

Katt Shea directed the dog movie ‘Rescued by Ruby’ with a compassionate lens. Dan dreams of becoming an elite K-9 trainer, but he remains an underdog, falling all over the place. Then, his only chance is to convince his superior to let him handle a mischievous German Shepherd named Ruby. Ruby likes to chew things, tear apart car seats, and steal food from houses. However, Dan thinks he can discipline Ruby, and in the process, Ruby becomes the first shelter dog to earn a place in the K-9 unit.

The disobedient dog and its motivated trainer make a dynamic duo, and the empathetic storytelling stance characterizes the venture with a gooey feel-good ambiance. Based on a true story, the Netflix original movie should be the eye-candy of every dog lover. Most of the story unfolds in an urban location, while thanks to Ruby, the movie showcases lush parks and suburban neighborhoods. However, if you are curious to know where the movie was filmed, allow us to take you on a journey.

Rescued by Ruby Filming Locations

‘Rescued by Ruby’ was filmed in its entirety in and around Canada, especially British Columbia. Filming commenced on June 2, 2021, coming under wrap by July 15 of the same year. British Columbia has gradually established itself as one of the busiest movie production hubs globally due to several reasons. The province harbors vast natural diversity in terms of landscapes, flora, and fauna. The weather conditions are pleasant for working long stretches, and the production facilities feature all the means necessary to pull off a global scale production.

Moreover, the tax incentive provided by the provincial government, coupled with the ideal exchange rate, presents lucrative value for the populace. David Bercovici-Artieda, a dog-lover himself and the director of ‘Boulevard,’ served as the director of photography for the movie. On the other hand, Nick Richardson of ‘Family Pictures’ fame handled the production design alongside Gillian Van Santen, who served as the art director. Let us now transport you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

The production team toured extensively in and around Vancouver Island, situated southwest of the province, to lens the movie. Most of the filming took place in and around Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, on the southern end of Vancouver Island. The coastal metropolis by the Pacific was an ideal choice for the cast and crew since the city is known for its parklands and outdoor activities. The cast and crew filmed sequences in and around Elk/ Beaver Lake Regional Park, a vast 1,072 acres expansive park located in the neighborhood of Saanich, around three kilometers north of Victoria. In its golden era, the park was colloquially popular as the “Freshwater Playground of Victoria.”

